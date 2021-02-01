Deal signed for CI$2.5M church shelter
(CNS): Local contractors are expected to start work shortly on a private church project that has now been taken over by government to create a hurricane shelter and multi-purpose hall in Bodden Town. A contract worth CI$2.55 million between Edgewater Development and the Ministry of Infrastructure was signed Friday to complete the stalled Church of God hall on Shamrock Road.
The contract was awarded to Edgewater last November after they submitted plans in response to a public works tender. The project has a long history, as it was started by the church more than a decade ago. It also received cash under the controversial Nation Building Fund scheme established by McKeeva Bush when he was premier between 2009 and 2013.
Work stopped on the project in 2011 as a result of a cash flow shortage and since then the MP for Newlands, Alva Suckoo, has campaigned for the government to help finance the building because of the lack of hurricane shelter space in Bodden Town. In September 2018 government said it would step in to rescue this project rather than develop its own hurricane shelter, as had previously been proposed. However, the project continued to languish until now.
According to a press release, the proposed works will include the partial demolition and alteration of an existing building as well as the completion of construction of around 14,058 gross square-feet of unfinished building and another ancillary facility.
Officials said the completed building will function as a hurricane grade shelter that will be able to accommodate 441 people if they are only sitting and standing. If the building is used for bed and cots only, the capacity will be 220 people and where the building is used for a mixture of standing, sitting and beds/cots the estimated capacity will be 330 people.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: development, Local News
Outrageous that Cayman didn’t provide stimulus cheques. There should be another pension WITHDRAWAL since the Chinavirus is lasting much longer than anticipated.
Need the money to get by! 🙁
Publish all the proposals from the bidders. Something doesn’t smell right this selection process
Will it be a church when there are no hurricanes? Government should not be funding religion.
excuse me, can anyone tell me what is the health minister doing there?
Isn’t spending other peoples’ money grand? Especially at election time …
This is pure bollocks Joey needs to go asap for the sake of Cayman.
Smiling faces, smiling faces oft tell lies and don’t tell the truth!
Christians use MY tax money to build churches and fight against my right to a union with another consenting adult
Yet I have not, even once, objected to this.
Who is forcing a lifestyle down whose throats here? FYI my partner and I now have a union that was officiated by a non-religious officer.
Did you not read the article? It’s not going to be a Church but a Government hurricane shelter 🤦
Boy looks like Christmas in January, the politicos have great bigger than big smiles.( from ear to ear) . Things that make you go hmm.May soon come nah nice presents are forthcoming.
Hopefully all involved will study the report on the chaotic redevelopment of the airport terminal and learn from it.The big problem is, even if they don’t, they can be absolutely confident no-one will be held accountable.