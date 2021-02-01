Deal signed for CI$2.5M church shelter

(Seated L-R) Kris Bergstrom, President Edgewater Development; CPI Minister Joey Hew; Health Minister Dwayne Seymour; (standing L-R) Cherry-Ann Mungroo, PWD Project Manager; Milton Buchanan, Quantity Surveyor; and Debi Bergstrom of Edgewater Development

(CNS): Local contractors are expected to start work shortly on a private church project that has now been taken over by government to create a hurricane shelter and multi-purpose hall in Bodden Town. A contract worth CI$2.55 million between Edgewater Development and the Ministry of Infrastructure was signed Friday to complete the stalled Church of God hall on Shamrock Road.

The contract was awarded to Edgewater last November after they submitted plans in response to a public works tender. The project has a long history, as it was started by the church more than a decade ago. It also received cash under the controversial Nation Building Fund scheme established by McKeeva Bush when he was premier between 2009 and 2013.

Work stopped on the project in 2011 as a result of a cash flow shortage and since then the MP for Newlands, Alva Suckoo, has campaigned for the government to help finance the building because of the lack of hurricane shelter space in Bodden Town. In September 2018 government said it would step in to rescue this project rather than develop its own hurricane shelter, as had previously been proposed. However, the project continued to languish until now.

According to a press release, the proposed works will include the partial demolition and alteration of an existing building as well as the completion of construction of around 14,058 gross square-feet of unfinished building and another ancillary facility.

Officials said the completed building will function as a hurricane grade shelter that will be able to accommodate 441 people if they are only sitting and standing. If the building is used for bed and cots only, the capacity will be 220 people and where the building is used for a mixture of standing, sitting and beds/cots the estimated capacity will be 330 people.