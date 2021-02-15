Dart’s hotel to go before CPA with no DoE input

Graffiti on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway

Location of proposed Hotel Indigo

(CNS): Hotel Indigo, which will anchor Dart’s proposed ‘new town’, will be before the Central Planning Authority (CPA) on Tuesday as a separate application, but it will not have any input from the Department of Environment because no new National Conservation Council (NCC) members have been appointed. The project comes against the backdrop of public concern about the threat the planned area development (PAD) poses to parts of the last remaining area of mangrove wetland in West Bay.

It is not clear why Cabinet has allowed the NCC membership to lapse, given that it is required to direct the DoE to give the necessary advice to the CPA on all matters relating to the National Conservation Law.

While the DoE has prepared a screening opinion, it has no ability to submit that project without the NCC first clearing it. In correspondence to planning, the department said it has been lobbying government to appoint the new council since October. DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie asked the project hearing to be delayed until the NCC is appointed and allow for the screening opinion and the review of the development application to be issued in accordance with the law.

The DoE stated that to grant planning permission for the project without taking into account the views of the National Conservation Council is contrary to the law. The government agency also raised concerns about what this tells the public.

“It also sends a clear message about the Central Planning Authority’s and Planning Department’s attitude towards the environment and the wider principles of sustainable development. Sustainable development seeks to ensure that development is considered in its widest context including assessing economic, social and environmental implications. Given the lack of environmental technical expertise on the Central Planning Authority, it is unclear on what basis a decision can be reached which takes into account environmental considerations,” Ebanks-Petrie stated in her memo to the authority.

While the hotel’s location is a man-modified site, its proximity to the Public Beach and concerns about turtle nests would be important considerations. While it is unlikely the screening would recommend an environmental impact assessment for this specific project, the DoE would have likely raised questions about the hotel’s position in the context of the PAD as well.

Dart has already started some work at the site, which it said Monday was not “foundation work” as reported here earlier but test pilings to inform “foundation design” should the project be approved. Nevertheless it demonstrates the confidence the developer has in receiving planning permission.

Activists are concerned that the proposal for the larger PAD will have a very negative impact on the environment while providing almost no benefit to the majority of residents of West Bay, where the worst of the mangrove destruction will be. Vandals have already protested these plans for more development by the islands’ biggest landowner by damaging a road sign on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway.

The ten-story Hotel Indigo, which will be constructed on the plot between the Kimpton hotel and the highway, will not be a beachfront property. Its guests will have access to the beach at the former Calico Jack Beach Bar between the Kimpton beachfront and Public Beach.

Part of the PAD which Dart has now submitted an application there are numerous environmental issues including the proposal to a cut a canal under the ETH to link the new town from the North Sound canal network to Seven Mile Beach.

According to the agenda, the CPA made the decision to hear the application this week without any input from the DoE on behalf of the NCC, which means it will give no consideration to the environment, as required by the law.

While the agenda states: “CPA determined the absence of comments from the Department of Environment/NCC should not prevent the application from being determined.” However, it does not state the reasons for that position.

Dart representatives are expected to present the project to the CPA at 11:30am, and while there are no lawful objectors (those living within the notification zone as required under the law), the developer is attending to discuss other issues relating to the project, such as parking