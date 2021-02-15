Dart’s hotel to go before CPA with no DoE input
(CNS): Hotel Indigo, which will anchor Dart’s proposed ‘new town’, will be before the Central Planning Authority (CPA) on Tuesday as a separate application, but it will not have any input from the Department of Environment because no new National Conservation Council (NCC) members have been appointed. The project comes against the backdrop of public concern about the threat the planned area development (PAD) poses to parts of the last remaining area of mangrove wetland in West Bay.
It is not clear why Cabinet has allowed the NCC membership to lapse, given that it is required to direct the DoE to give the necessary advice to the CPA on all matters relating to the National Conservation Law.
While the DoE has prepared a screening opinion, it has no ability to submit that project without the NCC first clearing it. In correspondence to planning, the department said it has been lobbying government to appoint the new council since October. DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie asked the project hearing to be delayed until the NCC is appointed and allow for the screening opinion and the review of the development application to be issued in accordance with the law.
The DoE stated that to grant planning permission for the project without taking into account the views of the National Conservation Council is contrary to the law. The government agency also raised concerns about what this tells the public.
“It also sends a clear message about the Central Planning Authority’s and Planning Department’s attitude towards the environment and the wider principles of sustainable development. Sustainable development seeks to ensure that development is considered in its widest context including assessing economic, social and environmental implications. Given the lack of environmental technical expertise on the Central Planning Authority, it is unclear on what basis a decision can be reached which takes into account environmental considerations,” Ebanks-Petrie stated in her memo to the authority.
While the hotel’s location is a man-modified site, its proximity to the Public Beach and concerns about turtle nests would be important considerations. While it is unlikely the screening would recommend an environmental impact assessment for this specific project, the DoE would have likely raised questions about the hotel’s position in the context of the PAD as well.
Dart has already started some work at the site, which it said Monday was not “foundation work” as reported here earlier but test pilings to inform “foundation design” should the project be approved. Nevertheless it demonstrates the confidence the developer has in receiving planning permission.
Activists are concerned that the proposal for the larger PAD will have a very negative impact on the environment while providing almost no benefit to the majority of residents of West Bay, where the worst of the mangrove destruction will be. Vandals have already protested these plans for more development by the islands’ biggest landowner by damaging a road sign on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway.
The ten-story Hotel Indigo, which will be constructed on the plot between the Kimpton hotel and the highway, will not be a beachfront property. Its guests will have access to the beach at the former Calico Jack Beach Bar between the Kimpton beachfront and Public Beach.
Part of the PAD which Dart has now submitted an application there are numerous environmental issues including the proposal to a cut a canal under the ETH to link the new town from the North Sound canal network to Seven Mile Beach.
According to the agenda, the CPA made the decision to hear the application this week without any input from the DoE on behalf of the NCC, which means it will give no consideration to the environment, as required by the law.
While the agenda states: “CPA determined the absence of comments from the Department of Environment/NCC should not prevent the application from being determined.” However, it does not state the reasons for that position.
Dart representatives are expected to present the project to the CPA at 11:30am, and while there are no lawful objectors (those living within the notification zone as required under the law), the developer is attending to discuss other issues relating to the project, such as parking
Category: development, Local News
You what riles my ass? If I go pick up a bucket of sand of the beach to put in my yard I could get arrested but these people aided and abetted by the governor and Premier can come her and have free reign and no consequences for what they do.
I am so fed up with these politicians now, it’s sickening..
Pathetic!
Our “Cayman Banksy” just created a piece of priceless artwork, but NRA/Dart aint buying it, instead they misappropriated it.
I’ll pay $500 for that sign. If anyone wants to outbid me feel free. If no NRA, please tell me where I can come and pick it up from
If they try and drain this swamp the will smeared like Trump was. You go up against the establishment you better be independently wealth to take the beating.
Great “Welcome back to third world” sign. Is that heading out to West Bay?
Well joey it looks like Big $$$ money is back on the table for the CON Stitchuents! What is the capital of West Bay Road JoeyVille !!!!
Joey just had Marbel Drive paved. The road to his house. Maybe he is thinking about taking the retirement package they just approved for themselves..
It amazes me how our governor and Alden can just do as they please in the name of “good governance.”
The governor can get involved in the things that make no sense to the majority of the population but things like this he just looks over.
I don’t care what Choudry did or didn’t do but this one is just terrible and needs to go.. preferably on April 14 along with Alden.
What is happening here is technically legal.
Denying rights to minorities isn’t.
How is it legal? Pray tell.
The law says these committees must be staffed. Someone is contravening the law..
Who said anything about minority rights? How is this “technically” legal..Are you a current MP? Because only one of those Alden Trumpsters could believe that…
Tell me again how it’s “good governance?
Keep taking those free microwaves..
Is there no limit to how low this Government and the CPA will go?
Time to boycott ALL of their businesses and vote out the corrup politicians. If we dont act now there will be nothing left for us.!!
100% Start with ALT. There is no way the chairman of the board in planning should be the owner of the store that supplies the building materials.
Far more than the building materials. Once you own property here you are going there at least monthly, and you have a big outlay at the start for appliances, fixtures, fittings etc. $300 in door handles for example, that was one shopping trip I had to make last year. Every single new unit of residential accommodation in Cayman is worth thousands to them.
Gotta laugh at the map with the blue arrow …. yeah right , all the hotel guests will follow that line and not go on the public beach.
Poor governance. Will we hold our politicians accountable?
Probably not
Definitely not. Next year same clowns.
These are the guys Caymanians want to lead them into the future.
Lunacy and/or desperation!
Drain the swamp.
Drain the swamp yes but don’t give us the Squalor that’s itching to get to the trough…
Recall when the ETH was being built and people pointed out that the bridge over nothing at the Yacht Club roundabout looked awfully like it was going to bridge a canal like at the Ritz they were poo pooed by government which said that linking the North Sound and Seven Mile beach by water was dangerous and never going to happen. And here we are. That Dart – master frog boiler. Bit like the foundations for his 50 story towers – pedestrian walkways from Camana Bay to Seven Mile. Right. Must be damned heavy pedestrians.
It was obvious that the bridge was built for Darts purpose. The CPA must have known this when they approved it as there was no other reason for it. It’s not a coincidence that there is no NCC at this particular time. We used to be leaders and now we’re being ruled by a bunch of followers. Followers being the kindest word I would put in print.
My guess is that he built that “bridge” right in front of his driveway fr privacy because they would not allow him to build an 8-10Ft wall in front of it. (remember he started with a hump in the road to block the view)
THAT is the ONLY reason it was built. I am sure they will find good use for it but the intention is misleading…
I miss seeing that long stately row of Royal Palms leading to the West Indian Club Hotel.
I am happy to say that I arrived ‘back in the day’ before Dart. You folk that arrived from 2005+ really missed out.
CNS – you need to be clearer in your reporting. The Hotel Indigo application is a completely separate application from the Planned Area Development (PAD). In other words, there is no requirement that they be considered at the same time.
CNS: This was literally noted in the first sentence and explained further down.
As you correctly note, the hotel’s location is a man-modified site, so therefore NOT in original God-made condition.
While the site is “proximate to Public Beach”, it is NOT waterfront property and lies at least 500 feet from the sea. Poor sea turtles, if they were so inclined, would have to crawl up on to the sand, crawl past/over the short stone walls that line the new playing/playground areas, as well as navigate over a few hundred feet of asphalt paving which is the Public Beach parking area, then cross a public road (access road to Public Beach) before ending up at the Indigo Hotel. How the DOE could be concerned with turtles nesting at Hotel Indigo escapes me. If DOE is concerned about turtle nesting at sites “near” the Hotel Indigo, then it should take up those concerns directly with those properties, not imbed it into the “proximate” Hotel Indigo site.
its proximity to the Public Beach and concerns about turtle nests would be important considerations. While it is unlikely the screening would recommend an environmental impact assessment for this specific project, the DoE would have likely raised questions about the hotel’s position in the context of the PAD as well.
CNS – you state that “Dart has already started the foundation work at the site, indicating its confidence in receiving planning permission”. This is factually incorrect. Anyone with half an interest in this can tell that they are only conducting soils/bore hole testing….hardly preparing foundations. The work they are conducting now is minor, non-invasive, not development and certainly in keeping with accepted practices ie you can do test bores on your potential development site when an application has been submitted to Planning.
Unless the CPA is directed by Government to hold off on considering this application, neither the CPA or the developer should be held accountable for the fact that the NCC has not yet been reappointed. I’m also certain that if Ms. Gina would stop her grand-standing and get off her eco-friendly soap-box for a minute, I’m quite sure if she requested a meeting with the Dart team to discuss the application, Dart would surely oblige and therefore be afforded the opportunity to hear DOE’s comments and concerns (understanding of course that they couldn’t be made “official” until the NCC was appointed).
I also note that there are no objections to the hotel application – I guess Ms. Gina read the CPA’s agenda online and figured she needed to initiate another tirade via CNS. Seriously? Pick up the phone and ask to meet with Dart to discuss your concerns. They’ve done an excellent job of outreach so far, so I doubt they’d have any reason to avoid a meeting with stakeholder DOE.
This just gets more heartbreaking. Cayman, what are you doing?
Paved paradise and put up a parking lot.
To the graffiti artist, you should be spraying the MLA building as they sold the island to DART
Only those who hold true power can relinquish it Caymanians bear witness to its presence. Unfortunately for some who’s very own siblings were the first to sell large tracts of this very land to this Entity . They cannot now complain about its behavior influence or destruction of our fragile environment after the fact that their lavish lifestyles and arrogant and entitled social status was built on this very Blood Money! Like Dep Lepard says Too Late Too late, as for the CPA the immune to corruption virus vaccine their members have could stop every single variant Covid 19 has to offer. Their links to ACC is a virtual Six Love to Caymans environment . And where is Blind see no evil Bartimus you may ask Holding Alden nurse bottle from Harrods no doubt ?
yawn…dart doing nothing wrong again. he does everything to a high standard and within the law…
Not sure thats the point. There are those of us who want to see the Islands remain the Cayman Islands and not become Miami. Dart alone cannot dictate what the Islands should become. But thats exactly what’s happening. So unless Government starts to retain Caymans charm and some balance for its own people’s sake if for no one else’s (believe it or not Caymanians and most of the older expats here dont want Cayman to become over developed) then our Government would have ultimately failed us. Thats not a political statement by the way. It’s true for any Government in Cayman. Dart is now Caymanian. So a proper development plan with real vision that sets a policy that we ALL buy into, would be welcomed and then even Dart will have to abide by it!
Why can’t the DoE seek a court injection if CPA and Cabinet are flouting the law? Shouldn’t a judge be telling the Cabinet to follow the law or be held in contempt?
Watch where the PPM will be putting on their Campaign meetings…A.L Thompsons..
I don’t care who the next government is but someone needs to take that rubber stamp out of Al’Ts hand..
Alden did say more development is his plan…AL T is smiling from ear to ear..
WTF?