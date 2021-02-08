Dart submits PAD for new ‘town’

Location of proposed new town development by Dart

(CNS): Cayman’s largest and wealthiest developer is about to expand the group’s footprint on Grand Cayman after submitting a Planned Area Development (PAD) for a new town. Already the biggest investor, hotelier and commercial landowner, the developer of Camana Bay is building another ‘community’ astride the Esterley Tibbetts Highway between Salt Creek, Yacht Club, Vista Del Mar and Governor’s Harbour.

In a press release, Chief Executive Officer Mark VanDevelde said Dart was moving ahead with a new “mixed-use resort and residential neighbourhood”, which would help stimulate the economy during difficult times.

The full details of the project have not yet been released and no date has been set for the Central Planning Authority hearing. Once the date is set, the public can expect the detailed documents of the PAD to be posted online.

VanDevelde said this neighbourhood would be anchored by the Kimpton hotel on the west and the Cayman Islands Yacht Club and Marina on the east. The Dart CEO said the design of a PAD requires a comprehensive approach, including the consideration of adjacent uses, accessibility, public spaces and community amenities. He said that a PAD “gives people comfort and reduces uncertainty, while still providing flexibility to evolve with changing conditions”.

But with increasing concern about over-development on Grand Cayman as well as Dart’s domination of land ownership in the Cayman Islands, the announcement will likely be met with a mixed response. The impact on the environment, the additional strain on the public beach area and questions about who will be able to afford to live in this new community will be raised, even as some will embrace the business opportunities it will create.

VanDevelde claimed Dart was also concerned about the environment, despite the amount of development the company has been responsible for. However, he pointed the finger at government for not properly managing development and called for the creation of a management framework to balance environmental concerns with the social and economic interests of the community, providing landowners with a clearer roadmap for sustainable development.

Environmental activists are calling for a moratorium on development, especially around the coastline, but Dart shows no signs of slowing down, even as the CEO touted the idea of sustainable development. While VanDevelde said that there are habitats that are highly sensitive and of significant environmental importance that absolutely need to be protected, he implied there was also land that was ripe for development. He said a plan was needed to manage what was in between.

VanDevelde said a comprehensive framework, informed by all stakeholders with a shared vision for the future, would provide clear guidance on how land could be developed, managed or protected. “The lack of clarity leads to uncertainty and creates an unnecessary polarisation in the community,” has said, adding that “the division is more intense than it needs”, as he claimed the “majority of the community wants the same broad outcomes”.

Although the company’s bottom line has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, VanDevelde said that because of Dart’s “benefit of having a long-term perspective and the wherewithal to see it through”, it is pressing on with a number of other development projects, including an extensive refurbishment of The Ritz-Carlton and an overhaul of the Comfort Suites to a new Hampton by Hilton in preparation for the return of tourism.

“At Camana Bay, we have several projects already underway: our newest commercial building 60 Nexus Way and OLEA, our for-sale residential joint venture with NCB; and Kapok, our for-lease, residential project,” VanDevelde said as he claimed Dart’s investment will lessen the negative impacts of the economic downturn.