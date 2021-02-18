Dart gets waivers on decade old Ryan deal

North Sound Golf Club

(CNS): Fujigmo, a company once owned by Michael Ryan, the developer of the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, was still receiving duty concessions on golf carts and materials for the North Sound Golf Club a decade after the deal was signed with government relating to the SafeHaven development. Dart now owns the club, and although the original resort project was never completed, waivers were granted just last year under this old deal.

According to the latest documents released to CNS as part of an ongoing freedom of information request for the concessions and waivers that government has given to developers over the last five years, Fujigmo is still enjoying concessions for the golf club as part of the SafeHaven deal signed more than ten years ago.

Because of redactions in the document released to CNS, it is not clear if Ryan, whose previous bankrupt companies still owe the public purse some $6 million in deferred concessions relating to the Ritz, remains a shareholder. however, a completely redacted change of ownership certificate released with the details of the golf related concessions implies that the beneficial owners have changed.

The golf course sits within a site where Dragon Bay, the proposed resort, would have been located. However, Ryan no longer owns the land that the deal covered, as it was sold, along with the hotel and related properties, to Dart several years ago after Ryan’s creditors moved on the controversial developer.

While several of his companies related to the Ritz project were forced into bankruptcy, Fujigmo, which was one of several parties in the SafeHaven deal, appears to have survived, though it is not clear if it has been transferred to new ownership within the Dart conglomerate, or if Ryan remains a shareholder, or even if that that company still owns the golf club.

While Dragon Bay, which was at the heart of the Safehaven deal and would have been anchored by the Ritz, never materialised, the golf club remains open. It is now the only golf course on the island after Dart closed the Britannia course when it bought that development.

Correspondence between the North Sound club and the Ministry of Finance shows that the new owners were granted duty waivers in 2018 on 60 golf carts valued at over $400,000, and last year received a 10% cut in duty on more than $382,000 worth of materials for the gold course itself.

This latest document revealing concessions given for major projects is one of several that have been released by the finance ministry over the last few months in response to a request by CNS back in September. While important revelations have been made, the redactions are still preventing the public from learning exactly who is benefiting from these duty concessions, large and small, that reduce public revenue.