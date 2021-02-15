CUC customers grew during pandemic

CUC generator

(CNS): Despite the departure of thousands of people during 2020 as a result of the COVID19 pandemic, Caribbean Utilities Company’s customers grew by 2%. While the company’s takings fell in 2020 because of the closure of office buildings during lockdown and tourism, in general the company remained largely unscathed by the health crisis. CUC still made a profit as residential customers helped counter the loss of commercial sales.

Even though there was a mass exodus of people, offices were closed for several months and the tourism sector essentially boarded up for the whole year, CUC managed to grow its number of customers by 756 compared to the year before.

Inexplicably, CUC ended 2020 with 31,293 compared to 30,537 customers at the end of 2019.

In a press release announcing the 2020 annual results, President and CEO Richard Hew noted how well the company had fared, given the circumstances of the health crisis and the fact that Cayman’s economy proved very resilient through the pandemic.

“The impact to CUC was mainly through the reduction in electricity sales to large office buildings and hotels as well as the thousands of tourism workers who departed Grand Cayman,” he said. “Company operations were also impacted by the curtailment of travel by overseas specialists required to conduct critical maintenance and repairs. Despite these setbacks, the Company improved its customer satisfaction and reliability results over 2019, completed a Rights Offering to pay down debt, pared costs and capital expenditures to maintain financial stability and delivered reasonable earnings in the circumstances.”

CUC also submitted a proposal for a utility scale solar plus battery storage project to the regulator for consideration.

Operating income for 2020 totalled $28.9 million, a $0.6 million decrease from 2019 attributable to a 3.5% decrease in kWh sales and higher depreciation costs. But this was partially offset by 0.9% and 6.6% base rate increases effective 1 June 2019 and 1 June 2020. Net earnings were $26.1 million, a $3 million decrease on $29.1 million in 2019 because of lower operating income, higher finance charges and lower other income.