Cuban migrants placed in quarantine

Migrant vessel arrives in Cayman Brac on Friday

(CNS): Six Cuban refugees aboard a small vessel that was taking on water and out of fuel were picked up by Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control in Cayman Brac waters on Friday afternoon. The four men and two women were in good health, officials said, but were unable to continue their journey.

As result, under the established COVID-19 protocols and processing procedures, they have been placed in mandatory quarantine in a government facility.

Although the pandemic has caused a reduction in the number of Cubans trying to leave that country, in December a boat carrying ten men and two women were forced to end their journey in Little Cayman., the only migrant vessel to land in Cayman in 2020.

Meanwhile, in November 2020, 14 Cuban migrants who had been waiting to have their asylum applications processed and were living in the community on electronic tags left the island by boat and made it to Mexico.