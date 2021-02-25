‘Crystal clear’ no gay right to marriage, says Rose

Dinah Rose QC

(CNS): Dinah Rose QC, the lawyer representing the Cayman Islands Government in the same-sex marriage case being heard by the Privy Council in London this week, said the Constitution is “crystal clear” and there is no right to marry for gay couples. Responding to the appeal by Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden-Bush to reinstate the chief justice’s March 2019 ruling legalising same-sex marriage, Rose said the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal was right to overturn that judgment.

Following submissions by Edward Fitzgerald QC to the judicial committee hearing the case on behalf of Day and Bodden, Rose argued that the case is not about a breach of their rights because the Cayman Bill of Rights simply does not provide the right that the couple are seeking.

“The Bill of Rights doesn’t afford the appellants the right to access marriage because the constitutional right to marriage, which is there set out, applies only on the conditions laid out,” Rose said. After reading that section, she said, “No wider right to marry… can be derived from other more general provisions of the Bill of Rights.”

Rose said the BoR was striking a balance on an issue of significant political and culturally sensitivity in the Cayman Islands. She said that the BoR requires legal recognition to same-sex relationships but does not entrench a right for gay marriage, a matter she argued had been left to Parliament.

Rose also said this was compatible with the UK’s international human rights obligations and Cayman was entitled to leave the issue of marriage equality to politicians. She submitted that Cayman’s constitution does not offer complete equality to all and that some issues are left to public policy and lawmakers. The government’s barrister further argued that the common law had not evolved to the point where it gives a right to same-sex marriage.

Addressing the problem that lawmakers here had failed to address the need to implement some kind of equitable provision for same-sex couples, Rose dismissed arguments that the CJ was right to legislate from the bench. She said that even though Parliament had failed to enact a law, which had forced the governor to intervene and implement a law that is now also under legal threat, and even if that case was successful, the UK could still make them comply with the Constitution through an order in council.