Craft market another COVID casualty

A stall at the Cayman Craft Market

(CNS): The Tourism Attraction Board (TAB) is formally shutting down the Cayman Craft Market and looking for an alternative way of helping the vendors, as it becomes increasingly apparent that it will be a long time before cruise tourism returns to Cayman. The sellers at the market, given the location, were heavily dependent on cruise traffic. However, the board now says it will look at helping them get in front of residents instead through other means.

TAB said vendors had a soft re-opening of the market in preparation for the return of tourists in March, based on the governments plans for the next phase. But now things have changed, a decision has been made to close the market and find alternate ways vendors can showcase their arts and crafts at events at the TAB’s other attractions, the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park and Pedro St. James.

The market had been closed since the onset of the pandemic and the March lockdown last year. After Premier Alden McLaughlin’s comments that there will be little or no cruise tourism before 2022, it is clear that the vendors need a new customer base.

TAB Director Patrick Thompson said the vendors are working on developing new products and reinventing themselves, as most businesses and entrepreneurs have done over the last year. But with businesses closed all along the waterfront for almost a year, there is no local traffic to sustain the market.

“It is a mutual decision between the TAB and its Craft Market Vendors to once again close our offerings until we can all welcome visitors back to our shores in reasonably large numbers,” Thompson said.

TAB will also look to host pop-up events for its vendors and other local businesses as the opportunities arise.