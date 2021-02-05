Cops crash chasing stolen car

(CNS): Officers on patrol in George Town were involved in a collision on Thursday at around 1pm while they were in pursuit of another car that had been reported stolen. The police vehicle began the pursuit of the stolen car as it pulled out of the gas station on Godfrey Nixon Way, but the officer driving crashed into a different car at the scene, damaging both vehicles. Despite the crash, the police continued the chase and were able to block the stolen car. The driver of the private vehicle that the patrol car crashed into complained of back pain and was taken to hospital, as other police units arrived to assist.

Despite the crash, the police patrol vehicle continued in pursuit of the stolen car and caught up with it in Grescott Lane. The 19-year-old driver and a 20-year-old passenger were arrested and taken to the detention centre, where they remain in custody as the investigation continues. Police are still looking for a third man who fled the scene.

Also inside the stolen car was a teenage girl who had been reported missing the night before. Apparently in good health, she was taken into the care of the police and her parents were contacted.

This is the second time in 24 hours that a police car was involved in a smash with a civilian vehicle. Two Firearm Response Unit SUVs were involved in a 3-way smash on Wednesday in West Bay, which left eight armed officers who had been on their way to a call standing on the roadside.

Anyone with any information about the stolen car case is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.