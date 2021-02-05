CI$75M deficit for 2020 well below forecast

Finance Minister Roy McTaggart at Thursday’s press briefing

(CNS): Contrary to predictions by government that it would end 2020 in the red to the tune of CI$168 million, the finance minister has revealed an expected deficit of around $75 million once the numbers from all the public sector entities as well as core government are finalised. Roy McTaggart said there was also $449 million in the bank, giving government room to prioritise health and safety over money in the face of the COVID crisis.

At Thursday’s government press briefing, McTaggart said the public finances were “in a much better place than we anticipated at the start of the pandemic”, following the predictions his ministerial team had made just a few months ago.

Breaking down the numbers, he said that central government was looking at an operating deficit of just over $50 million. But the combined deficits of the government companies and authorities would increase that to the estimated overall figure of $75 million. However, with $449 million in the bank, government will be able to fill the hole left by the operational debt.

Government’s broader debt position is also relatively stable, as the long- term debt is now at $249 million. In addition, the administration has not yet touched the US$400 million line of credit that was secured last year as a buffer against further economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

McTaggart said a number of revenue areas had performed better than expected, which explained the drop in the forecast deficit number. “One of the reasons the deficit isn’t likely to be as grave as was initially projected was the great performance of a few of government’s revenue categories when compared to the original revenue projections,” he said.

Stamp duty on land transfers exceeded its initial 2020 projection by

$20.6 million, Mutual Fund Administrators Licences were almost $6 million more than forecast, and a number of other areas brought in an additional $4.2 million in unexpected revenue, such as the sale of medical supplies to countries in the region relating to COVID-19. The deficit was also lower than expected because some spending was less that budgeted, including personnel and consumable costs, which had savings of around CI$43million.

McTaggart said the deficit itself was largely fuelled by “significant COVID-19 expenditures” in 2020, though the Finance Committee hearings last year revealed that government had spent additional money on things unrelated to the pandemic.



The finance minister said that the preliminary figure for COVID-19 expenses last year is about $65.4 million, which includes around $33 million in health-related costs, testing, PPE and quarantine. The other half was spent on direct payments to support families and businesses impacted by the pandemic.

Given the health crisis, the situation relating to public finances is encouraging. However, it also highlights the continued problem that has been raised by the Office of the Auditor General about the consistent inaccuracies in budget predictions, which undermines government’s ability to properly plan public spending throughout the year.

Ezzard Miller, the chair of the Public Accounts Committee, raised the issue again recently. He questioned why budgets are being set that are not reflecting the realities or revue collection. Miller said that while it may seem like government is doing well by not running deficits, the large surpluses in recent years due to the persistent under-predictions of revenue means much needed community projects are not being financed. He said this has the appearance of hoarding public money to make government look good.

But McTaggart made a commitment Thursday that government would use the money it had saved to support the people through this crisis, as he announced an increase in the stipend for laid-off tourism workers.

“Whilst our local economy continues to perform well, we know there are many in our tourism sector who are still suffering due to our borders being closed,” he said. “Some time ago, government had determined that if our finances allowed we would look again at the assistance that could be provided to displaced tourism workers.”

Given that the deficit is half the size forecast, he said the payments for this month through to the end of June would now increase from CI$1,000 per month to $1,500.

He and the premier confirmed that this payment would not be means tested and anyone who is already receiving the stipend will automatically get the increase. The new payments are expected to cost the public purse around CI$7.5 million, which is part of the 2021 spending plan.

Meanwhile, Commerce Minister Joey Hew is also giving away more money. He said at the press briefing that all those who had applied for a micro and small business grant but were refused the first time around would now get the $3,000 one-off payment.

The minister said Cabinet had approved the payments and no further action was required by those who had previously applied and the payments would be made electronically in a few weeks. The missing money for others who have been cleared for business assistance and loans would also be coming to them very soon, he said.

Another boost for those who lost their jobs in tourism was the health minister’s announcement that he would be reintroducing the health insurance premium payment schemes. Despite Dwayne Seymour’s recent comments when asked by CNS at an earlier briefing that he did not think many people needed the help, government will now pay premiums for around 1,900 tourism workers. He said the premiums would begin in March and be paid until June.

Government will also be looking to help anyone who lost their insurance cover as a result of the pandemic and now owes money to the hospital.

Seymour stated clearly that even though the law mandates that everyone must have health insurance, no one will be punished as a result of being without cover during the health crisis. He said this was to ensure that people in need are not afraid to come forward and apply for the payments via the Health Insurance Commission.



