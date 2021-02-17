CI Fire Service trains coastguard recruits

CIFS facilitates coastguard training

CIFS facilitates coastguard training

CIFS facilitates coastguard training

(CNS): The new Cayman Islands Coast Guard (CICG) will be working with various other agencies in the course of its responsibilities to protect the shoreline and Cayman waters. To this end, 16 recruits to the government’s newest uniform agency have therefore been given training on how to put out fires. During the three-day course in essential firefighting skills they learned how to use fire extinguishers, roll out hoses, work in confined spaces and carry casualties on a stretcher.

“CIFS works closely with CICG regularly during inshore search and rescue operations as well as other major incidents,” said Deputy Chief Fire Officer Roy Charlton.”Exercises such as this builds a shared language and understanding between members of both first response agencies, which helps to ensure an effective and coordinated approach when jointly tackling incidents.”

CICG Commander Robert Scotland said, “Being able to decisively take control of a fire, especially when you are miles from shore is critical to ensuring the safety of yourself and all other persons onboard. Thanks to this and other training our recruits are now better prepared to act and respond should the need arise.”