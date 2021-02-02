Case against suspect in fatal smash dropped

Car wreck from fatal crash in East End, 15 February 2018

(CNS): Philip Price (34), who arrested almost three years ago but not charged until last July in relation to a crash in East End in which his wife was killed, has now been discharged by the court but may face future charges. Having taken more than 18 months to charge Price with causing death by dangerous driving, prosecutors dropped those charges Tuesday, after the RCIPS traffic experts admitted they were not qualified to say with certainty that Price was the driver.

Price was critically injured in the single-vehicle smash on Farm Road, in which a blue Subaru crashed into a tree. When he awoke in hospital several days later, he had no memory of what had happened from before the collision and was unable to say whether he or his wife, Altameka Bodden-Price (28) was driving the car.

The court heard that RCIPS traffic accident reconstructionists, Colin Redden and Lenford Butler, were tasked with making reports about how the crash happened and who was driving. But it took Redden more than 18 months to finish his report, a time-frame which is now under investigation.

Both reports concluded that the car was being driven in a dangerous manner at the time of the collision and that Phillip Price was behind the wheel. As a result he was charged. But given his lack of memory, his defence attorney sought an independent expert report.

That report, which was submitted to the crown, found that neither Butler nor Redden were qualified to draw the conclusions they had reached on the evidence presented and that they had stepped well over their capabilities to find with certainty that the defendant was actually driving. The independent expert found that only a very specialist bio-mechanical reconstruction expert would be able to draw such a conclusion, if at all.

When the crown submitted that report to the police experts, both Butler and Redden accepted the findings. On Monday they told prosecutors that they agreed they were not qualified, leaving the crown without the evidence it needs to progress with the case.

Appearing in court today, almost three years after the crash on 15 Feb 2018, prosecutor Greg Walcolm stated that while he was entering what is known as a nolle prosiqui, abandoning the case for now, they may still prosecute Price at a later date. Walcolm said the crown would need to defer to the RCIPS about the possibility of engaging this type of specialist at this stage and whether they would be able to re-examine the case. If that was possible, depending on the conclusions the crown may re-charge Price, he warned.

The judge said that to described this case as tragic was an “understatement”, as he pointed to the loss of the victim to family members, who were in court, and her husband, the defendant. He also noted the length of time that the case had taken, a tragedy that was compounded by the fact that there was still no closure because the crown reserves the right to continue the case in future, evidence permitting.

Justice Roger Chapple said he had “very, very grave concerns”, saying the “delay of more than 18 months was alarming”. But he welcomed the investigation into the delay to find out what went wrong and ensure it never happened again.

Price, who has been on bail since his arrest, was discharged but was left to wonder when, if ever, he will be prosecuted again for a tragic accident of which he has no memory.