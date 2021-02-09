Cannabis raid on Doctors Express ruled illegal

(CNS): A judge has found that a raid at Doctors Express in 2019, when police seized medical cannabis from the physicians at the private medical clinic, was illegal. The decision was based on an unlawful warrant, which in turn was based on an unlawful cease notice issued by the chief medical officer. In his ruling on a judicial review heard by the court last year, Justice Robin McMillan identified a catalogue of wrongdoing in which various public officials colluded to prevent the doctors from dispensing the legal cannabis to their patients via vaping.

The judge’s ruling outlines a damning chain of events triggered by a desire by senior customs officers to prevent the lawful importation of the legal medical cannabis being distributed by Doctors Express after they issued a digital circular advertising the product to their patients.

The judge found that the doctors were targeted, and that was further supported by correspondence between the clinic’s owner, Samuel Banks, and CMO Dr John Lee, in which Dr Lee told Banks he had “ruffled a few feathers” and that he (Dr Lee) was now expected to do something about it.

It appears that is exactly what happened. As a result, a cease and desist notice was unlawfully used to secure an illegal search warrant, where law enforcement officials twisted the law to pave the way for the raid. This was compounded in the wake of the raid by the behaviour of customs officers, the fallout from the raid and the way the subsequent legal case was handled and then presented by the attorney general to the court, which was heavily criticised by the judge.

In his ruling McMillan said, “These judicial review proceedings have uncovered extensive evidence of conspiracy, misfeasance and perjury in senior public officials, including even before the Grand Court itself in an attempt to pervert the course of justice.” The judge accused Dr Lee of perverting the course of justice and the attorney general of breaching his duty to the public in the way the case was conducted.

In the wake of the alarming ruling, which shows that the state deliberately targeting and then acting unlawfully against the clinic and preventing them from treating their patients, Banks said that while he was pleased with the outcome, he regretted being forced to bring the case.

“The prescription medications unlawfully banned and illegally seized in the raid were intended to treat patients suffering from life-altering illnesses, including cancer, and conditions causing debilitating pain,” he said. “When Doctors Express first brought these pharmaceutical-grade medications to Cayman we liaised with customs, the police, the CMO, the Health Practice Commission and all relevant bodies to ensure we fully complied with the law.”

As a result, Banks said he wasn’t surprised that the court agreed Doctors Express had acted lawfully throughout.

“The judge found that the failure of lawyers on behalf of customs, the CMO and RCIPS to offer any timely concessions inevitably added complexity to these court proceedings and I’m also disappointed that the AG and these defendants unreasonably chose to contest this case in the face of the overwhelming evidence against them,” Banks added. “It is a source of regret that customs, the CMO and the Health Practice Commission unlawfully conspired to target Doctors Express, ban pharmaceutical-grade vaporisable medical cannabis and raid our health care facility for their improper purposes.”

The clinic has bow been vindicated by the court, which he said “saw through the untruthful evidence — sworn on oath — by Dr John Lee and customs in an attempt to cover up this conspiracy and pervert the course of justice.” Describing this as not just bad faith but corruption, Banks said it had no place in the Cayman Islands.

“Every one of us has the right to assume that our government is acting in good faith and in the best interests of the public,” he said. “It was clear to me that I needed to take this fight all the way to the Grand Court to ensure that government-appointed officials cannot victimise the people of this country with impunity. We are a country of laws — and today we have proven that no one is above those laws.”

Banks said that his lawyers are sending a copy of the ruling to the director of public prosecutions and relevant law enforcement and regulatory bodies and and he plans to make formal complains of perjury and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Meanwhile, with the judge finding that the cease notice and the warrant were illegal, he has now invited Doctors Express to present its case for damages.