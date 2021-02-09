Cannabis raid on Doctors Express ruled illegal
(CNS): A judge has found that a raid at Doctors Express in 2019, when police seized medical cannabis from the physicians at the private medical clinic, was illegal. The decision was based on an unlawful warrant, which in turn was based on an unlawful cease notice issued by the chief medical officer. In his ruling on a judicial review heard by the court last year, Justice Robin McMillan identified a catalogue of wrongdoing in which various public officials colluded to prevent the doctors from dispensing the legal cannabis to their patients via vaping.
The judge’s ruling outlines a damning chain of events triggered by a desire by senior customs officers to prevent the lawful importation of the legal medical cannabis being distributed by Doctors Express after they issued a digital circular advertising the product to their patients.
The judge found that the doctors were targeted, and that was further supported by correspondence between the clinic’s owner, Samuel Banks, and CMO Dr John Lee, in which Dr Lee told Banks he had “ruffled a few feathers” and that he (Dr Lee) was now expected to do something about it.
It appears that is exactly what happened. As a result, a cease and desist notice was unlawfully used to secure an illegal search warrant, where law enforcement officials twisted the law to pave the way for the raid. This was compounded in the wake of the raid by the behaviour of customs officers, the fallout from the raid and the way the subsequent legal case was handled and then presented by the attorney general to the court, which was heavily criticised by the judge.
In his ruling McMillan said, “These judicial review proceedings have uncovered extensive evidence of conspiracy, misfeasance and perjury in senior public officials, including even before the Grand Court itself in an attempt to pervert the course of justice.” The judge accused Dr Lee of perverting the course of justice and the attorney general of breaching his duty to the public in the way the case was conducted.
In the wake of the alarming ruling, which shows that the state deliberately targeting and then acting unlawfully against the clinic and preventing them from treating their patients, Banks said that while he was pleased with the outcome, he regretted being forced to bring the case.
“The prescription medications unlawfully banned and illegally seized in the raid were intended to treat patients suffering from life-altering illnesses, including cancer, and conditions causing debilitating pain,” he said. “When Doctors Express first brought these pharmaceutical-grade medications to Cayman we liaised with customs, the police, the CMO, the Health Practice Commission and all relevant bodies to ensure we fully complied with the law.”
As a result, Banks said he wasn’t surprised that the court agreed Doctors Express had acted lawfully throughout.
“The judge found that the failure of lawyers on behalf of customs, the CMO and RCIPS to offer any timely concessions inevitably added complexity to these court proceedings and I’m also disappointed that the AG and these defendants unreasonably chose to contest this case in the face of the overwhelming evidence against them,” Banks added. “It is a source of regret that customs, the CMO and the Health Practice Commission unlawfully conspired to target Doctors Express, ban pharmaceutical-grade vaporisable medical cannabis and raid our health care facility for their improper purposes.”
The clinic has bow been vindicated by the court, which he said “saw through the untruthful evidence — sworn on oath — by Dr John Lee and customs in an attempt to cover up this conspiracy and pervert the course of justice.” Describing this as not just bad faith but corruption, Banks said it had no place in the Cayman Islands.
“Every one of us has the right to assume that our government is acting in good faith and in the best interests of the public,” he said. “It was clear to me that I needed to take this fight all the way to the Grand Court to ensure that government-appointed officials cannot victimise the people of this country with impunity. We are a country of laws — and today we have proven that no one is above those laws.”
Banks said that his lawyers are sending a copy of the ruling to the director of public prosecutions and relevant law enforcement and regulatory bodies and and he plans to make formal complains of perjury and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.
Meanwhile, with the judge finding that the cease notice and the warrant were illegal, he has now invited Doctors Express to present its case for damages.
See the full ruling in the CNS Library and check back for more details on the case later this week.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Crime, Customs, Health, health and safety, Police
Yup…. They wanted a lawyer to run CBC, someone who had experience, someone who knew the inns and outs of Government.
LMFAO!!!! #fireallofthem
Rut roh raggy..hehhehe…
respect for the rule of law…great job grand court and justice mcmillan
Does the DPP have a spine? We shall soon see.
the cayman civil service…a rats nest of corruption, collusion, lies and incompetence.
all in the neame of preventing patients from getting relief of their symptoms???
another sad, shocking but unsurprising day in cayman.
Dr. Lee and the other officials involved in this fiasco need to submit their resignations immediately. It appears that they added insult to injury by lying to the court. There must be some accountability for this.
Dr.Lee should resign, voluntarily. Reputation, once damaged, is damaged for good.
Just goes to show how CIG can put the boots to you even if you believe you’re doing nothing wrong.
#firechuckie
No weed no vote!
That what they get. Government is consistently working against their own people’s best interest. Get with the 21st century already. May is right around the corner!!
Sheredan
Please recall the Royal Honor from the dishonorable Dr?
A petition in progress.
How is the angry face at almost 80%?? Who youse mad at!??
Jeez, I’m happy this turned out in favor of Doctors Express. The whole debacle was ridiculous.
But mostly I am really surprised and extremely disappointed that Dr Lee was involved in this way. He is a people pleaser I guess…
That’s what he said.
….and this is who we have as Chief Medical Officer and gave an award to? What a joke.
Congrats Sammie and glad to hear what we all knew !!!! well hope now you get your judgement for ALL the damages, inconvenience, lost of wages, pain and suffering for your patients. Also all those who were involved Heads of Customs, RCIP, & Medical officials who took these illegal steps to tarnish your very reputable name & business there must be very serious consequences for this bullying act… so these type of actions are not repeated in the future.
Operation Tempura 2.0
Remind me why Dr Lee was given an OBE? Assume his resignation will follow in short order along with handing back his OBE?
Well done Doctors Express – congratulations! Puppets on the string of corruption! The truth is now coming out with these corrupt ‘leaders’. Your time is up!
Dr Lee should be removed from office, instead he’s receiving awards by our corrupt government t. Banana republic through and through!
Buffoons!
This is probably the most damning judgment I have ever read, in 25 years as a lawyer.
There must be consequences.
@JTB Charges for gross misconduct and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice maybe? You’re obviously the expert here but it seems to me someone deserves to get hammered for this. Remember the aftermath of Operation Tempura illegally targeting Alex Henderson? This should (note I don’t say ‘could’) get equally expensive.
Dr. Lee, I am so disappointed in you. You have destroyed the trust that you built up with the public during COVID.
Worse, as a Doctor, as the Chief Medical Officer of the Cayman Islands, you conspired with another government entity, Customs, to deny patients access to legally prescribed medication.
You deliberately and willfully directly caused patients to be deprived proper medical care.
I have one question for you Dr. Lee.
Why, did you become a doctor?
The findings of the Judge are very serious… this appears to have been a completely hopeless Defence… the amount of money wasted in legal fees will be huge… if any case scream settle it was this one…
But how are people who bring in MJ illigally to compete with this medical MJ? It will destroy our black market and all the people who contributed to the sham accusations in this case. I mean, how can I frame my coworker with legal medical MJ. Think people, if you want illigal MJ with whatever the drug dealer wants to add like pesticides or gasoline to give u better high, then you only need to ask the streets which is where all dealings should stay.
LOL this hasn’t put a dent in the black market since tons of people prefer the raw plant still.
Only way to destroy the black market is to legalize personal growing and issue commercial licenses like for tobacco sales.
This happened after uneducated CMR made a big stink about it on her crappy blog site. Nine times out of ten she is always incorrect about the information she releases and the rcip decided to follow her. I dont know why people gave that idiot so much influence.
The Grand Court is to be commended for its landmark judgment by Hon. Justice McMillan, which upholds the rule of law. Unlawful decisions/acts (including failures to act) by public officials need to be prevented in the future, instead of innocent victims being left with no choice but to seek vindication by the courts as a last resort. There is a need to learn from these types of matters, so that they never reoccur and that the rule of law is consistently upheld by public officials.
I’m relieved that justice has won the day in this case. CBD is one of the non psychoactive components of cannabis with huge beneficial medical applications. It is freely available for purchase in the USA without a prescription. The Cayman Islands wants to lock it citizens up for using or possessing it, but you can freely buy cigarettes which are lethal and come with a warning of adverse health effects. What is our government thinking and why are citizens allowing this to happen? Thanks Judge from all of us.
Probably a software glitch, or maybe the consultants fault?
A shame Dr. Lee going down like this after doing such a good job otherwise with the Covid pandemic. But the law is the law and he should face the consequences.
Another tangled tale of corruption and abuse of power. Charge them with perjury and perverting the course of justice. Vendettas must be crushed
Lee must go now.
Can we get a statement from the Governor? Such a disgrace.
another glorious day for our ‘world class’ civil service…..zzzzzzzzzz
OHHHHH they are in trouble! It is great news to see corruption being taking seriously. I will never understand why the CMO put his neck on the line to lie for this ridiculous operation. Next step, legalize recreational marijuana and use the tax from it to build a monorail or something that will fix the over crowded road problem.
Can we talk about the spam texts though? Like seriously.
Yeah that was probably a bad look from Doctors Express but they way they tried to get them back for it was a joke. They could have passed a law banning advertising of CBD or whatever and instead pulled this mickey mouse stuff. They probably could have settled this, were too stubborn, and now the incompetence and corruption are laid bare for the everyone to see. Bad look all around.
Uh oh… Dr Lee is in some deep doo doo. This lawsuit is going to cost the government a fortune.
Chucky got to go. Taking the law in his own hands and putting Dr. Lee under duress .. may be they should both go. If Dr, lee knew it was wrong but,! Still signed warrant.
Corruption in our Cayman Islands government. How can that be? Did they maybe learn it from our elected officials?
Of course it was illegal. Is anyone truly surprised? There seems to be hardly a civil servant in uniform that understands that their power comes only from law, and is constrained by law. Instead many seem to believe that their badge is the source of full authority to do as they please. Any accountability this time? Doubt it!
Will the good doctor now show Mac how it’s done, do the right thing and resign?
His boss Roper too!
Roper has nothing to do with this.
Congratulations!!!! Well done!!! This is a victory for Cayman!!! You can be sure there are some squirming vermin out there today! Ha ha ha!
Oops!
Busted! Now what?
You did it again?