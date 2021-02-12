CAL ‘not ready’ for delayed Max 8 planes

One of CAL’s Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft on a test flight on Thursday

(CNS): Cayman Airways Ltd (CAL) CEO Fabian Whorms has said the airline is not ready to take delivery of the two additional Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, given the limited service it is currently running. With the short-term, and even medium-term, future of tourism uncertain, Whorms said CAL is in talks with Boeing over the delayed aircraft, now that the two planes it already has are finally ready to return to the skies.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, ahead of full test flights of the planes to Jamaica on Thursday morning, Whorms explained that the third Max 8 that CAL had leased should have been delivered more than 18 months ago. But given the circumstances surrounding the grounding of the aircraft, he appeared confident that the company has some leverage to say when it takes delivery of this third plane.

In the meantime, the Max 8s will be fully tested over the next few days and be back in service before the end of this month. This will pave the way for CAL to immediately offload the two aging Boeing 737-300 aircraft that have become costly to maintain.

Having the two Max 8s in the air will give the airline greater flexibility to handle the current limited passenger service and expand cargo operations. The aircraft’s ability to fly much further than the old 737s will also give the Department of Tourism room to adapt to new gateways as tourism reemerges later this year.

At the centre of the return of the aircraft is safety. Officials from the airline, including the pilots, have all stressed that they believe they are safe, given the scrutiny this aircraft has been given since it was universally grounded in the wake of two fatal crashes.

Whorms stressed that Cayman Airways voluntarily grounded these planes immediately after it became apparent that the two crashes had very similar causes. This, he said, is because safety, not profit, is the priority for Cayman’s National Flag carrier. He added that other airlines didn’t stop flying right away because people did not know what had caused the fatal crashes, which the CEO was the reason why CAL opted to ground the two aircraft it had.

But since then, the plane has been adapted and changed and put through is safety paces. In the meantime, CAL pilots have also been keeping up their training on these planes.