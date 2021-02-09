CAL issues invitation to see Max 8s take off
(CNS): The public is invited to drop by the Cayman Airways hangar on Owen Roberts Drive, Grand Cayman, anytime between 10am and 2pm this Saturday to walk through the national airline’s new Boeing 737-8 aircraft and watch them on training flights. The controversial plane has got the green light to return to the skies, nearly two years after it was grounded following two fatal crashes, but the airline must now convince its customers to get back on board.
CAL said its pilots and crew will be on hand to answer any questions about the fleet before the pilots will take the aircraft up for a series of take-offs and landings during the morning until around 11:30am.
Cayman Brac residents will also get the chance to tour the aircraft and meet with Cayman Airways pilots and crew on Thursday, 18 February, at the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport (CKIA) between 11am and 1:30pm.
CAL is expected to be putting the aircraft back into service later this month on the current limited flights the airline is running to Miami, Kingston and La Ceiba.
Will be there! I saw the first one briefly the first time it arrived but the other one was never put into service.
They are state of the art aircraft. My only wish is that Cayman Airways will install a wifi system on these aircraft particularly for us people traveling on business.
Make the first 10 flights free to MIA and Jamaica… if people willing risk their life to go shopping during COVID and fly a faulty plane. We back in business as a country… LOL
Can we paint the new planes RED just so we know which ones to avoid … please and thanks.
NOT ME BOBO
The only reason CAL head, Fabian Whorms, DoT Minister, Moses Kirkconnell, and real estate developers like Kel Thompson, would “need to” sell passengers of some altered recollection of recent history, is because the secret aircraft leases can’t be revealed to public, or unwound for material negotiation deficiency. We have observed decades of mismanagement that suggests the latter. At minimum, these public-funded aircraft lease agreements need to be revealed and published fully in unredacted form, and any deficient negotiators permanently removed from decision-making governmental capacities.
Put the 19 elected members on the first flight, assuming all goes well, I’ll hop back on board after that.
When CAL leases lemons they give you free CALaid. Drink up!
Possibly I’ve seen too much
Hangar Max 8, I know too much
how do you get to the hanger?
So, like, in the engine? Why do we want to tour an airplane?
The interior meant to make me feel safe? Weird PR show flex, I guess there will be snacks, right?
I actually trust the KX pilots knowledge/opinion/expertise and training etc. I cannot imagine one of our CAL Cowboys sitting in the cockpit and not being sure they will come back home…
But yeah, let me have a look under the hood. Thanks
New? How are these secretively-acquired, grounded aircraft, delivered in 2019, still considered to be new? New to the pilots maybe. The public have been servicing undisclosed lease payments on these paper weights for years now. The cautionary tale of the Boeing’s 737-8, like the Lockheed L-1011 Tristar that came before them, is that they will continue to fly until passengers won’t fly in them anymore…and maybe that’s right about now. Then they’ll be sold-off to discount liners and/or converted to run cargo until decommissioned. There’s no amount of kiddie tours that will change the mistake that Moses keeps trying to spin to some other conclusion beyond his control. All it will take is one more close-call or incident, by any airline, anywhere in the world, and these are commercially sunk; and it won’t even matter if that comes via weather, or legitimate pilot error. We should have found other planes months/years ago? Aren’t there gently-used aircraft by bankrupt liners on sale right now? This is the time to return these risks and trade-up.
Will the ticket prices be revised?
Because it is just ridiculous the increase that CAL did at the end of 2020.
R I D I C U L O U S.
I cant wait to so see my boys looking all sharp, I hope they can answer all the questions I have. See you all there!
Invitation to the start of their demise
The silliest thing ever. We have already christened the plane when they first arrived, so why are we wasting money touring the plane? Having groups meet up for nothing really🙄. Does a tour and human saying it’s safe make it safer? It would appear you are trying to just please yourselves CAL. Where exactly are we going anytime soon with the exorbitant fares 🤔 and PCR test🤔 and quarantine 🤔. Waste of time and money Mr Whorms about tours!! Nothing new here … same plane new parts. Just like a car. Same car even if you fix the flat!!
What new parts?