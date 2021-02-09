CAL issues invitation to see Max 8s take off

Cayman Airways Max 8 aircraft at ORIA (Photo by Paul Tibbetts)

(CNS): The public is invited to drop by the Cayman Airways hangar on Owen Roberts Drive, Grand Cayman, anytime between 10am and 2pm this Saturday to walk through the national airline’s new Boeing 737-8 aircraft and watch them on training flights. The controversial plane has got the green light to return to the skies, nearly two years after it was grounded following two fatal crashes, but the airline must now convince its customers to get back on board.

CAL said its pilots and crew will be on hand to answer any questions about the fleet before the pilots will take the aircraft up for a series of take-offs and landings during the morning until around 11:30am.

Cayman Brac residents will also get the chance to tour the aircraft and meet with Cayman Airways pilots and crew on Thursday, 18 February, at the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport (CKIA) between 11am and 1:30pm.

CAL is expected to be putting the aircraft back into service later this month on the current limited flights the airline is running to Miami, Kingston and La Ceiba.