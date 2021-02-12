Bush to retain trappings of office
(CNS): Speaker McKeeva Bush will retain his prestigious office until Election Day, despite the decision by Premier Alden McLaughlin to call an early election and dissolve, or prorogue, Parliament. By avoiding dealing with a no confidence motion, McLaughlin has ensured that Bush will retain all of the trappings and financial benefits that go with his high office until Election Day, when the current administration ends.
The premier claimed in his recent statement that by dissolving parliament Bush would no longer be the speaker because the dissolving of Parliament would “have the effect of vacating the seat”. However, in reality, while he will not be presiding over any actual proceedings in the House, he has not been removed from the office.
Speaking to CNS this week, Ezzard Miller MP said that the premier’s snap election has not made any difference to the fundamental point that the government is refusing to act to remove him from office despite his conviction for a violent assault. Instead, the premier has used the controversy for political expediency, as he has gambled that the PPM and the Unity candidates have a greater chance of retaining their seats by bringing the election forward, Miller said.
He stressed again that McLaughlin’s claims that a no confidence motion would have led to the collapse of the government were unfounded and that even if they were not, the timetable for the election did not need to be changed. He pointed out that there are still no consequences for Bush as a result of this move and the Cayman Islands still has a speaker convicted for a violent crime against a woman, even if he has no official public duties to perform.
Category: 2021 General Elections, Politics
I don’t understand what the problem is?
Private sector gives golden parachute every day.
Totally an ass!
Hope Alden enjoyed the last thing he will ever do as an mp! Loser!
Pure smoke and mirrors from Alden! I never thought I would see the day that he turned so duplicitous!
Did you hear him on the radio airing other MPs dirty laundry? I hope he oust each and every single one of them; after that, no one will have any more reason to keep quiet. WBW needs some dignity and self-respect.
Is there any dignity and self-respect left in WestBay?
Excuse me for a minute. I need to throw up!!!
If the House of Parliament is prorogued (dissolved), what is McKeeva the Speaker of? Of course this ends his time in office as “Speaker of the House”.
You clearly missed the fact that while he won’t be presiding over any meetings, he is still receiving “all of the trappings and financial benefits” of the high position.
Truly pathetic. And now normal for Cayman Islands. Nothing will change. Prepare for many more years of weird Government.
Sad corruption him and dart need go darn leaches
How is DART a leach?
Thank God, I will never live in a country where Alden McLauchlin and McKeeva Bush of the al-Beeta tribe ever have a say in my life again.
Beat your women in your own country. I cannot understand Roper’s silence.
He bloody well needs to resign. His answer… 50 more recruits.
ELECTIONS LAW (2017 Revision) Page 55
96. The following persons shall be deemed to have committed the offence of treating under this Law-
(a) every person who corruptly, by himself or by any other person, either before, during or after an election, directly or indirectly, gives, or provides or pays, wholly or in part, the expenses of giving or providing any food, drink, entertainment or provision to or for any persons for the purpose of corruptly influencing that person, or any other person, to vote or to refrain from voting at such election, or on account of such person or any other person having voted or refrained from voting at such election; and
(b) every elector who corruptly accepts or takes any such food, drink, entertainment or provision.
99. A person who commits the offence of bribery, treating or undue influence under this Law, or of procuring, counselling, aiding or abetting any such offence is liable on summary conviction before a magistrate to a fine of two thousand dollars or to imprisonment for twelve months.
https://portal.elections.ky/files/downloads/forms/2019/Elections_Law_2017_Revision.pdf
Q. Has anyone (a) filed a complaint to the Supervisor of Elections, and/or (b) to Magistrate Kirsty-Ann Gunn for violations of the conditions of the court?!?
Is an illegal status grant “a provision” accepted by an elector, or are our robust and impartial law enforcers happy to leave that apparently stinking pile alone?
Do you mean to say he will keep his wig and his African dictator gown?.
Has any member of the House filed the ethics breach complaint of his holding a treating event on Dec 26, and the impact that would have in violation of his non-custodial criminal sentence? If Bush is remanded to HM Northward for >1yr for violation of probationary release, he is no longer qualified to be a member of Parliament ever again, ergo disqualified from Speaker position, Chair of OT Committee, and other honorable titles. Checkmate. Except that nobody’s done that. Why?
Why has nobody done that?…… It’s because they are afraid of losing their place at the trough.
Just a quick observation… Removing bush as speaker = instability in government, while dissolving the entire band = stability. Revolutionary thinking…
Disgusting.
Totally arrogant man. Needs to step down but of course he wont.