Bush to retain trappings of office

Speaker McKeeva Bush

(CNS): Speaker McKeeva Bush will retain his prestigious office until Election Day, despite the decision by Premier Alden McLaughlin to call an early election and dissolve, or prorogue, Parliament. By avoiding dealing with a no confidence motion, McLaughlin has ensured that Bush will retain all of the trappings and financial benefits that go with his high office until Election Day, when the current administration ends.

The premier claimed in his recent statement that by dissolving parliament Bush would no longer be the speaker because the dissolving of Parliament would “have the effect of vacating the seat”. However, in reality, while he will not be presiding over any actual proceedings in the House, he has not been removed from the office.

Speaking to CNS this week, Ezzard Miller MP said that the premier’s snap election has not made any difference to the fundamental point that the government is refusing to act to remove him from office despite his conviction for a violent assault. Instead, the premier has used the controversy for political expediency, as he has gambled that the PPM and the Unity candidates have a greater chance of retaining their seats by bringing the election forward, Miller said.

He stressed again that McLaughlin’s claims that a no confidence motion would have led to the collapse of the government were unfounded and that even if they were not, the timetable for the election did not need to be changed. He pointed out that there are still no consequences for Bush as a result of this move and the Cayman Islands still has a speaker convicted for a violent crime against a woman, even if he has no official public duties to perform.