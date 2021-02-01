Beach medical waste subject of investigation

Medical Waste found at the Pirates Week Beach Clean last November

(CNS) With an increase in blood and other medical waste turning up on local beaches, officials have finally begun a formal inquiry into where this is coming from. For months now, Plastic Free Cayman and other volunteers who regularly clean local beaches have been warning of an increase in vials of blood among the tonnes of garbage they collect. On Friday the Department of Health Regulatory Services (DHRS) said it was leading a multi-agency probe into the issue.

Officials said they had reached out to local registered healthcare facilities about the waste found on beaches in Grand Cayman, asking them to support the information gathering process to determine whether there is a local or international source of the waste.

Government’s forensics lab will be testing the contents of vials found on the beach to determine whether the source of the contents is animal or human, and the investigation, which has already started, will include the Sister Islands.

Government, itself, has been responsible for mismanaging medical waste. Three years ago it was dumped directly on the landfill in Cayman Brac after the Department of Environmental Health’s incinerator broke and was not replaced. On Grand Cayman, bio-waste piled up outside the George Town hospital in 2019 during the collection problems that plagued the DEH at the time, combined with a lack of proper skips.

Since then, reports of medical waste, which is a long-term problem, have increased and over the last few months the problem has become more acute.

“This waste poses a very serious public health concern and working group members are united in their desire to see to understand the origin of the hazardous items and resolve the issue as quickly as possible,” DHRS Director Mervyn Conolly said in a press release. “We are confident that the public share the same desire and urge anyone who comes across medical waste in a public area to treat it with utmost caution and separate it from other waste.”

Tourism sector workers and others who have found medical waste on any beaches in the past are being asked to report their findings. Under the current public health and litter laws, the DEH is the government agency with sole responsibility for the collection and sanitary disposal of medical waste generated here. The DEH falls under the health ministry.

The multi-agency working group includes representatives from the Ministry of Health, DHRS, Department of Environment, Department of Environmental Health, Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, Agriculture Department, Public Health Department, and the Health Practice Commission (HPC), which licenses local healthcare providers, including medical laboratories.

Conolly said the working group will report its findings to the health ministry, which called for the investigation, and to the public once it is complete.