At least four cop cars damaged in three days

Crash on Wednesday involving police vehicles

(CNS): With yet another collision involving a police car on Friday lunchtime, at least four RCIPS vehicles, including SUVs from the Firearms Response Unit, are under repair. The latest prang took place at the mini-roundabout on Smith Road and Anthony Drive, where a police patrol vehicle and a Chevrolet Aveo collided causing minor damage to both cars, though the drivers were uninjured.

Traffic officers responded and spoke with both drivers and discovered that the 45-year-old George Town woman driving the Chevrolet was not insured and did not possess a valid driver’s licence. She was arrested on suspicion of driving without being qualified and without insurance but she has since been granted bail.

Police said this latest smash involving one of their own cars was under investigation. It joins at least two other traffic inquiries from this week in which another three vehicles were damaged. One in George Town, yesterday and two in the same crash on Wednesday in West Bay.