Alden reveals plan for ‘coalition campaign’

Alden McLaughlin at Friday’s press briefing

(CNS): The Progressives will be campaigning on a coalition platform, Premier Alden McLaughlin revealed during a press briefing Thursday. Answering questions from CNS about health cover following the announcement that Health City Cayman Islands will be opening a second hospital in Camana Bay, McLaughlin said he would be speaking about this during the campaign and in the “manifesto of the coalition”.