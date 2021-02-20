Alden reveals plan for ‘coalition campaign’
(CNS): The Progressives will be campaigning on a coalition platform, Premier Alden McLaughlin revealed during a press briefing Thursday. Answering questions from CNS about health cover following the announcement that Health City Cayman Islands will be opening a second hospital in Camana Bay, McLaughlin said he would be speaking about this during the campaign and in the “manifesto of the coalition”.
To see the full story, comment and read other election news, go to the
CNS Election Section.
Share your vote!
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: 2021 General Elections, Elections, Politics