Alden backs off support for cruise tourism

Premier Alden McLaughlin at Tuesday’s press briefing

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has said there will be no commitment to build a cruise ship dock in the ‘coalition’ manifesto. In a reversal of his previous staunch support for cruise tourism, McLaughlin said the business community and the wider public have made it clear they want a more balanced approached to the overwhelming numbers that come with the cruise ships.

Speaking at a press conference Tuesday to announce that the proposed Aster hospital will be in West Bay (related story will be posted shortly), McLaughlin spoke about medical tourism being one way of filling the gap left by cruise tourism. He stated that the coalition had made a decision that it will not be including plans to proceed with a dock in its manifesto and so there will be no mandate to build one.

Despite being a champion of cruise tourism in the past and doing everything in his power to thwart the potential success of the referendum against the dock, McLaughlin made a complete U-turn on his position, saying that supporting medical tourism instead was “part of a conscious effort” to diversify the whole tourism industry. He said that if his coalition retained government, there would be “less focus on growing cruise tourism”.

After the significant efforts he and his Cabinet made to undermine the genuine grassroots opposition to the dock that the government was pursuing until the successful petition derailed it, McLaughlin appeared to finally accept that the majority of people in Cayman no longer support mass cruise tourism.

“I think that we have a very clear signal from just about every source… that we can survive without those large numbers and we need more balance… to not overwhelm the systems that we have with sheer volumes of people,” he said, noting that this was the result of not having cruise tourism for a year.

He said that those who depend on cruise tourism will need help to find better opportunities at making a living.

“But the clear signal that we have from the business community and from local people is that we don’t want to go back to the large number of visitors,” McLaughlin said. He added that if we are not going to build a dock, then we will not be receiving the larger cruise ships, so the logical conclusion is that government looks elsewhere for business.

Instead, he said, things were coalescing to give government the opportunity to move things in a different direction, with an emphasis towards medical tourism. He said it was not about doing away with cruise tourism but instead about capping the numbers and improving the experience of those who do visit.