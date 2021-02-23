Alden backs off support for cruise tourism
(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has said there will be no commitment to build a cruise ship dock in the ‘coalition’ manifesto. In a reversal of his previous staunch support for cruise tourism, McLaughlin said the business community and the wider public have made it clear they want a more balanced approached to the overwhelming numbers that come with the cruise ships.
Speaking at a press conference Tuesday to announce that the proposed Aster hospital will be in West Bay (related story will be posted shortly), McLaughlin spoke about medical tourism being one way of filling the gap left by cruise tourism. He stated that the coalition had made a decision that it will not be including plans to proceed with a dock in its manifesto and so there will be no mandate to build one.
Despite being a champion of cruise tourism in the past and doing everything in his power to thwart the potential success of the referendum against the dock, McLaughlin made a complete U-turn on his position, saying that supporting medical tourism instead was “part of a conscious effort” to diversify the whole tourism industry. He said that if his coalition retained government, there would be “less focus on growing cruise tourism”.
After the significant efforts he and his Cabinet made to undermine the genuine grassroots opposition to the dock that the government was pursuing until the successful petition derailed it, McLaughlin appeared to finally accept that the majority of people in Cayman no longer support mass cruise tourism.
“I think that we have a very clear signal from just about every source… that we can survive without those large numbers and we need more balance… to not overwhelm the systems that we have with sheer volumes of people,” he said, noting that this was the result of not having cruise tourism for a year.
He said that those who depend on cruise tourism will need help to find better opportunities at making a living.
“But the clear signal that we have from the business community and from local people is that we don’t want to go back to the large number of visitors,” McLaughlin said. He added that if we are not going to build a dock, then we will not be receiving the larger cruise ships, so the logical conclusion is that government looks elsewhere for business.
Instead, he said, things were coalescing to give government the opportunity to move things in a different direction, with an emphasis towards medical tourism. He said it was not about doing away with cruise tourism but instead about capping the numbers and improving the experience of those who do visit.
Really dodged a bullet there with that cruise port. Glad the people of Cayman had more sense than the government to block it.
“Medical Tourism” clearly has failed, and yet now becomes the focus of any new Government over any other kind of tourism, that is people on holiday and relaxing, be it on a cruise ship or over night stays. The tourist industry in Cayman employs hundreds of people, far more that any hospital, even if the they build ten of them! Wake up Government!
Yeah until the election is over. This guy really thinks we are idiots. Vote them out!!
Time to let Cruise tourism go.It only employs 4,000 Caymanians.
Medical tourism should generate a lot of new employment.
Lots of incentives too.
Hallelujah! Common sense prevails. I will give credit when it is due, thank you for focusing on overnight tourism which will benefit Cayman and George Town far more.
Isn’t it interesting how every time it’s election season, our government actually DOES their job towards election day ? Just a ploy for votes. Don’t fall for their bs, cause once they’re voted in, they won’t do 💩 for the next few years; only lining their pockets with shady business deals and unnecessary trips to Monaco.
I am sooo encouraged to hear this change of focus from our Premier! I will gladly explain to ANY candidate running, how we can reap huge benefits in our attractiveness to stay-over tourism and our long term food security at the same time. If we act soon enough we can save some extremely valuable reef fish species from impending local extinction, reap huge economic benefits, store up food reserves and improve our fishing experience all at very little expense. I know CIG prefers to spend heaps of money on projects, but this one will be super cheap compared to the returns. Please call me ASAP.
Absolute bo**locks; does anyone believe anything this crew says?
Hilarious that they now sing the tune everybody has been stating for years since this idea was floated.
I wonder why that is?
Election time and nothing more. Would love to get all the duty-free shop owners thoughts on this, you know the ones who were peddling this with their Uncle as MOT.
Clearly an election ploy! Vote Smart
Amen. About time! Now what about ethical standards in public life and if you are convicted of a crime you are prevented from running for office!