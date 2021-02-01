Airport vaccine works with a minimum of fuss
Stuart Diamond writes: On the afternoon of Thursday, 28 January 2021, shortly before 2:00pm I attended ORIA terminal building for the first of my two COVID-19 injections. My previous two attempts at the George Town hospital and West Bay Clinic were “no joy” events. I was expecting no difference this third time.
When I arrived at the departures terminal, there was a line of about 150 orderly people waiting in the shade outside. When 2:00pm rolled around, uniformed and competent staff moved through those waiting, began triage and quickly sorted the crowd out into prioritised lines: 70+, 60+, front-line workers, etc.
Everyone either brought their own mask or had one issued to them. Social distancing was practised and maintained. Uniformed Security was abundant. All staff security, medical and general were polite, knowledgeable and helpful.
The lines started to move inside the building very quickly. Everyone was funneled through ID checks into the spacious air-conditioned building to be further sorted, allocated to a treatment line and then vaccinated. There were many seats available but in my own case the sorting happened so fast that I never even had time or need to use a seat.
After some further questions and answers, I was directed to a vaccination bay, injected and then sent to a resting bay for ten minutes observation. There was abundant seating for recovering patients. Including that ten minutes, I was in and out of the terminal in less than 30 minutes – all achieved politely, professionally and with a minimum of fuss.
The terminal was the perfect choice for this important Public Health operation. Large, undercover, air-conditioned, built with security in mind, competently staffed and designed with “customer flow” as an inherent feature. It was a very comfortable experience from start to finish and a very good example of lateral thinking and inter-departmental co-operation. It was a creative use at a time when the building was under-used; it made use of under-utilized human and physical resources and made the whole vaccination experience speedy and efficient for all.
Congratulations to everyone who made it so. If only all CI Government projects used this type of initiative and co-operation!
One small criticism: more public buses could have been made available for those who could not access or exit the airport in private vehicles.
Category: Health, health and safety, Viewpoint
People are struggling during this pandemic. Why isn’t there another pension withdrawal if the borders are lockdown another 6 months? This is an emergency relief
I went on Saturday and I felt like a Jew arriving at a death camp and the HSA Nurse was like the receiving guard that decided who lived or went to the chambers.
Not the Florence Nightingale Pledge I took or the or Rotarian one my husband took. I felt sorry for the ones she turned away.
You are an complete idiot. To compare anything to the death camps such as this is completely unacceptable and despicable.
You might need to reeducate yourself on the how the death camps worked…
4:21 a visit to the mental health ward is highly recommended
World Class!! I have to say it. Cayman is leading the world.
I am so proud to live here.
I have to say that the positive view points and comments are so refreshing.
So do you get done sort official stamp that you’ve had the vaccine and then are able to return for the 2nd one?
They know from the chip.
You are given a card with the details.
Agreed the airport location earns top marks for efficiency, however it seems that quite a few found the second shot caused somewhat more discomfort than the first, for whatever reason.
I have to agree it was a painless (except for my left arm) process. I went on Saturday afternoon and was in and out in less than 20 minutes, which included 15 minutes post injection time. I am really wondering if those eligible are really taking advantage or if the system is really that efficient. See you in two weeks for shot #2.
I still want to know how their keeping the vaccine at the required freezing temperatures at the airport.
Duh