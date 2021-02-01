Airport vaccine works with a minimum of fuss

Stuart Diamond writes: On the afternoon of Thursday, 28 January 2021, shortly before 2:00pm I attended ORIA terminal building for the first of my two COVID-19 injections. My previous two attempts at the George Town hospital and West Bay Clinic were “no joy” events. I was expecting no difference this third time.

When I arrived at the departures terminal, there was a line of about 150 orderly people waiting in the shade outside. When 2:00pm rolled around, uniformed and competent staff moved through those waiting, began triage and quickly sorted the crowd out into prioritised lines: 70+, 60+, front-line workers, etc.

Everyone either brought their own mask or had one issued to them. Social distancing was practised and maintained. Uniformed Security was abundant. All staff security, medical and general were polite, knowledgeable and helpful.

The lines started to move inside the building very quickly. Everyone was funneled through ID checks into the spacious air-conditioned building to be further sorted, allocated to a treatment line and then vaccinated. There were many seats available but in my own case the sorting happened so fast that I never even had time or need to use a seat.

After some further questions and answers, I was directed to a vaccination bay, injected and then sent to a resting bay for ten minutes observation. There was abundant seating for recovering patients. Including that ten minutes, I was in and out of the terminal in less than 30 minutes – all achieved politely, professionally and with a minimum of fuss.

The terminal was the perfect choice for this important Public Health operation. Large, undercover, air-conditioned, built with security in mind, competently staffed and designed with “customer flow” as an inherent feature. It was a very comfortable experience from start to finish and a very good example of lateral thinking and inter-departmental co-operation. It was a creative use at a time when the building was under-used; it made use of under-utilized human and physical resources and made the whole vaccination experience speedy and efficient for all.

Congratulations to everyone who made it so. If only all CI Government projects used this type of initiative and co-operation!

One small criticism: more public buses could have been made available for those who could not access or exit the airport in private vehicles.