Airfield project better managed, claims CEO

Owen Roberts International Airport new runway

(CNS): After pointing the finger at the consultants that were selected to design and manage the terminal phase of the airport project, which was over budget and over time, Cayman Islands Airport Authority CEO Albert Anderson has claimed that the now completed airfield side of the project has been much better managed. Nevertheless, the exterior work has increased in costs as a result of the decision to do more work than was originally planned.

After accepting that there were a number of problems on the terminal phase, largely because of the inadequate plans drawn up by the designers and consultants, he recently told the Public Accounts Committee that the runway and airfield project was managed differently and the lessons learned on the terminal were used in this external phase.

The airside infrastructure project at Owen Roberts International Airport was a combination of expansion and safety enhancement. It included strengthening and extending the runway, a parallel taxiway and turnaround, four new plane parking spots as well as a blast fence.

Construction on this part of the overall airport project began in early 2020, and although it was initially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the closure of the airport provided an opportunity for the work to be done more quickly since there were few planes to worry about.

Island Paving and Decco worked alongside Canadian company IDL Projects and design and engineering company Stantec to complete the work. In a recent press release, Leigh Bartlett, Principal with Stantec’s Airports Group, said the work was successfully completed under unusual circumstances.

Anderson said, “Completing the project through the pandemic was not without its challenges, but its success is a testament to the flexibility and commitment of the project team.”

While the airfield works phase of the overall airport project has not yet been reviewed by the auditor general, Anderson recently stated that the final bill for the outside work will be around CI$43 million. Coupled with the final terminal project bill of around CI$74 million, taxpayers can expect to pick up a total tab of in excess of CI$117 million for the project, more than double the original limited enhancement project to the terminal first sold to the public.