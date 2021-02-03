Airfield project better managed, claims CEO
(CNS): After pointing the finger at the consultants that were selected to design and manage the terminal phase of the airport project, which was over budget and over time, Cayman Islands Airport Authority CEO Albert Anderson has claimed that the now completed airfield side of the project has been much better managed. Nevertheless, the exterior work has increased in costs as a result of the decision to do more work than was originally planned.
After accepting that there were a number of problems on the terminal phase, largely because of the inadequate plans drawn up by the designers and consultants, he recently told the Public Accounts Committee that the runway and airfield project was managed differently and the lessons learned on the terminal were used in this external phase.
The airside infrastructure project at Owen Roberts International Airport was a combination of expansion and safety enhancement. It included strengthening and extending the runway, a parallel taxiway and turnaround, four new plane parking spots as well as a blast fence.
Construction on this part of the overall airport project began in early 2020, and although it was initially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the closure of the airport provided an opportunity for the work to be done more quickly since there were few planes to worry about.
Island Paving and Decco worked alongside Canadian company IDL Projects and design and engineering company Stantec to complete the work. In a recent press release, Leigh Bartlett, Principal with Stantec’s Airports Group, said the work was successfully completed under unusual circumstances.
Anderson said, “Completing the project through the pandemic was not without its challenges, but its success is a testament to the flexibility and commitment of the project team.”
While the airfield works phase of the overall airport project has not yet been reviewed by the auditor general, Anderson recently stated that the final bill for the outside work will be around CI$43 million. Coupled with the final terminal project bill of around CI$74 million, taxpayers can expect to pick up a total tab of in excess of CI$117 million for the project, more than double the original limited enhancement project to the terminal first sold to the public.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Business, development, Local News, Transport
2.23pm Well Mr Anderson did finally discover the runway could be upgraded at night after his 11 week closure debacle. He totally “overlooked” mentioning this in his latest comments.
Anonymous 1:29 is dead on – this project was only a fraction of the complexity of the renovation of a busy, working public facility. It was built on empty land largely during a shutdown of the airport. There should have been a lot fewer changes and management of it easy as pie. Comparisons relating to the consulting and management approach is misleading and unfair to the terminal team. If there are problems after the fact with the apron, it will interesting to see whether or not these geniuses carried out all required testing.
Another hundred million dollar boondoggle for Ezzard to ratify as the PAC enabling, limited-scope, career cross-examiner. Nothing to see here…good boy Ezzard, good boy! They are all cut from the same cloth. No son-of-the-soil ever gets fired, sanctioned, charged, or in any way discouraged from doing it again, and again, and again, and again…
As the local famous defense goes, it’s a cultural thing.
just need to beautify the area around the barriers with shrubs etc.
so unsightly.
well done for putting down some asphalt.
world class for our civil service!….zzzzzzzzzzz
Closed on Tuesday’s anyone? More self-serving questionable claims coming from the CIAA methinks.
Ridiculous
Certainly happy they finally brought in the Canadian engineering firm Stantec, who have worked extensively on airport projects in the Caribbean and Canada.
And discovered that only Canadian stone can support British airplanes, right?
More likely discovered that Canadian stone was the lowest price even with shipping.
As well as having the required impact/compressive strength.
Cluster****?