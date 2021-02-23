81% of over 60s get first COVID shot

COVID-19 vaccine clinic at ORIA

(CNS): Almost 20,000 shots have gone into the arms of over 12,200 people in the COVID-19 national vaccine programme. So far, 81% of the over 60s have received at least a first shot, inching towards the target to get 90% of seniors full vaccinated against this coronavirus with both doses before the end of this month. Premier Alden McLaughlin has said that once that target is reached, the mandatory quarantine period for travellers would be cut from 14 to ten days.

According to the latest figures, 87% of the over 70s have had at least one shot but it’s not clear what percentage of older members of the community have had the full vaccine course. In total 7,693 people have had both shots, which includes healthcare and front-line workers.

Government continues to take a cautious approach to re-opening the borders and has indicated that the next step is to reduce the quarantine period before making any other changes to the rules regarding the border and who can be allowed into Cayman.

Over the weekend another three travellers tested positive for coronavirus and there are now 26 active cases of the virus in Cayman among the 729 people in quarantine and isolation, with one person said to have symptoms of the virus. Cayman has now recorded 431 positive cases of COVID-19 since testing began last March.