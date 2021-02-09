70% of over 60s have had first COVID-19 shot

COVID-19 vaccine clinic at ORIA

(CNS): Government’s target of inoculating 90% of the over 60s is getting closer as 70% of people in this age group have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and 80% of the over 70s have had at least one COVID-19 shot, public health officials said Monday. Over the weekend, another 716 people got their first dose at the airport site, as people in the first group in stage two were invited to get the shot.

Health officials have administered 13,609 vaccines to 8,839 people, as 4,770 individuals have now had both doses.

Meanwhile, another three samples among 487 COVID-19 tests carried out over the weekend were positive. All there were in travellers who are in isolation. There are currently 36 active cases of the virus among the 682 people in quarantine and home isolation, and five of those are suffering coronavirus symptoms,

To date, 408 people have tested positive in Cayman and officials have carried out just over 69,000 tests.