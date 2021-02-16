16 teenagers deprived of first vote

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin’s political decision to call early elections has disenfranchised 16 teenagers who will turn 18 years old between 14 April and 26 May and had expected to be able to vote in their first general election this year. The Elections Office has confirmed that these 17-year-old would-be voters will now be removed from the draft election register as a result of the move by the PPM leader.

To see the full story, comment and read other election news, go to the CNS Election Section.