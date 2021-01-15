Young activists call for road safety improvements

Greg Simcoe

(CNS): With Coach Greg Simcoe still in a serious condition after he was knocked down on the West Bay Road last month, students who have been campaigning on the environment are now using their voices to push for improved road safety. Some of Simcoe’s students who are members of Protect Our Future told CNS that safer roads are an important part of protecting their future as well.

In response to the collision, in which Simcoe, a PE teacher at Cayman International School, was badly hurt and his dog killed as he crossed the West Bay Road by Cemetery Beach, students have come together to propose changes to road safety policies. Police have said that the investigation into what happened to Simcoe continues but no arrests have been made in the case.

While the accident involving their coach has hit them particularly hard, the youngsters pointed to the near 250 crashes on local roads last month alone as another motivating factor in their decision to take action and begin the campaign to lobby government on road safety.

“While Coach Greg’s horrific accident is one that has left our community in shock, these instances are not a new occurrence,” said Ben Somerville (17). “The Cayman Islands road systems and regulations have been a faulted area for many years now.” He added that “the students of Protect Our Future, and even the broader Caymanian community, believe that our roadways have become out of control”.

The young environmental activists pointed out that reducing the amount of cars that continue to be imported into Cayman and encouraging people to use alternative means of transport would not only help the environment but also make the roads safer. However, until that happens, something still needs to be done about cutting the number of crashes that are happening now, they said.

The POF students have suggested a number of ways to make the roads safer, such as many more police check points, especially in areas where speeding is prevalent, to regularly monitor speeding and drunk driving. They also want to see harsher penalties for these traffic offences, including community service and fines, licence suspension, and even jail time for frequent violations.

They also believe government should be paying attention to improved sidewalks, more protected bike lanes and free or subsidized high visibility bands and blinking lights for riders and pedestrians to ensure that they are clearly visible.

The students said Cayman needs an efficient app system that tracks all public buses, maintaining that residents and tourist would be more inclined to use them if they know where and when they can catch one.

“While our proposed solutions require effort and time, taking any steps at all to improve the safety of our roadways is a step in the right direction. Our intention is not to ridicule our government or these structures, but to advocate for positive changes that will keep our community safer,” Somerville added.