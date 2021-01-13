World not taking ‘ghastly’ future seriously

(CNS): Humanity is running an ecological Ponzi scheme in which society robs nature and future generations to pay for boosting incomes in the short term, scientists have said in a new study reviewing the dangers presented by the rapid loss of bio-diversity. No leaders are taking seriously the mounting, imminent threats, posing what they described as a “ghastly” but definitely not too distant future.

Writing in the scientific journal Frontiers in Conservation Science, 17 scientists led by Corey J. A. Bradshaw have reviewed the latest research and sounded yet another alarm about what humans are doing to their planet and the catastrophe around the corner.

“Humanity is causing a rapid loss of biodiversity and, with it, Earth’s ability to support complex life. But the mainstream is having difficulty grasping the magnitude of this loss, despite the steady erosion of the fabric of human civilization,” the scientists warned.

The major environmental issue of bio-diversity loss has received nowhere near enough attention, despite the need for urgent action given that the planet is now in a period of major extinction. “The scale of the threats to the biosphere and all its lifeforms — including humanity — is in fact so great that it is difficult to grasp for even well-informed experts,” the scientists said.

The experts pointed out that the “continuous expansion of the human enterprise” isn’t matched by an immediate adverse reaction, so the time delay between ecological damage and the penalties for it is part of the reason why governments are failing to act and not recognising the magnitude of the challenge and the real counteraction needed.

The science underlying the issue is strong, but the experts warned that awareness is weak. “Without fully appreciating and broadcasting the scale of the problems and the enormity of the solutions required, society will fail to achieve even modest sustainability goals,” they wrote.

In a stark summary of the state of the natural world, the scientist said the problems will worsen in the coming decades, with negative impacts for centuries and that the report is a realistic “cold shower” of the state of the planet that is essential for planning to avoid a ghastly future.

Now is the time for experts in any discipline that deals with the future of the biosphere and human well-being to “avoid sugar-coating the overwhelming challenges ahead and tell it like it is,” the scientists concluded, because anything else is negligent and potentially lethal for the human enterprise.