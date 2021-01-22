West Bay clinic overwhelmed by vaccine seekers

Queue for vaccine at the West Bay Clinic

(CNS): Dozens and dozens of West Bay residents converged on the small district clinic on Wednesday when it began offering the COVID-19 vaccine to those in the first category. According to various people who turned up for their shot at 8am when the clinic opened, staff were overwhelmed and disorganised. People were told to go home, as clinic staff said they would be closing the doors by 11:00am, triggering an angry backlash.

However, the vaccinations carried on for much longer and it seems that most people who stayed were eventually vaccinated, as the clinic staff began to organise themselves and manage the crowd.

But inquiries to the Health Service Authorities and Government Information Services about the situation have not yet been addressed. CNS has asked for comment on what happened and we have been told that some details about the schedule for next week were expected to be released Thursday, but by 7:00pm, there was no sign of that information.

Meanwhile, in the daily tally report, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported that by 6:00pm Thursday, a total of 6,309 people had received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

There was just one positive COVID-19 case reported Thursday from a batch of 676 results. The positive case was in an asymptomatic traveller. There are currently 34 active cases of the virus among the 930 people in quarantine and isolation, eight of whom are showing symptoms of COVID-19