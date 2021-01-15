Watersport operators urge government to waive fees

Stingray City

(CNS): With the Cayman Islands tourism sector still effectively closed in order to protect the wider community from the COVID-19 pandemic, local operators are urging government to waive the numerous annual fees their businesses are liable for, given their sacrifice. Troy Leacock, an advocate for the watersports sector, has written to Cabinet ministers requesting that government waive the fees for Wildlife Interactive Zone (WIZ) licences, Port Authority Vessel Inspection, Annual Returns and Trade and Business Licences for all watersport businesses.

“Many operators have contacted me with grave concerns about their inability to pay these fees and the potential ramifications of non-payment,” Leacock, the owner of Crazy Crab boat charters, told CNS. He said that some ministers have indicated to him they support the waiver request, but with several of the fees now due, these small business owners need official confirmation now.

Small tourism businesses are really struggling at present to survive and hopefully make it through to the other side of the border lockdown. Leacock believes there is a moral obligation for the government and society to support these Caymanian businesses, as they are the ones bearing the cost of keeping Cayman free of the coronavirus. He said that while here has been some government support, it has often been too little and too late.

“Government needs to get in front of this economic crisis before all the small Caymanian tourism businesses die and are gobbled up by vulture investors. The very future of Caymanian-owned tourism businesses is at stake,” Leacock warned.