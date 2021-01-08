Voter numbers grow as deadline approaches

(CNS): The latest list of electors, which was published on 1 January, shows that over 1,000 more people have registered to vote since the list used for the 2017 General Election. But there are now less than two weeks left for any unregistered qualified people to be added to the electoral roll that will be used for this year’s General Election. Wednesday 20 January, is the deadline to register for that official list, which will be published on 1 April.

The official list of electors has grown steadily over the last two years, fuelled by a combination of voter drives and the successful campaign for a referendum on the cruise project. While that vote remains in limbo, the general election set for 26 May attracted another 338 people to the roll over the last quarter.

The new lists now stands at 22,241 electors, which is 1,014 more than the 21,227 voters on the list in 2017 and an increase since the October list of 338 after the new voters were added and those who have died have been removed.

Only three constituents did not see an increase in the number of voters. Cayman Brac West & Little Cayman (CBWLC) and George Town South remained the same at 576 and 1,263 respectively, while George Town West fell by two voters, the only electoral district to see a decline.

The big changes were in North Side and Bodden Town East, which both grew by 40 voters. BTE remains the largest constituency, having 1,573 voters, more than three times the size of the smallest, Cayman Brac East, which grew the least with just one vote to 465.

West Bay South, the largest constituency in West Bay, increased by 33 votes while Prospect and George Town North also saw significant gains, with 27 new voters each.

Hoping to see further growth in the next electoral roll, which will be the all important final list for election day, the Elections Office is having a final push and officials said the process has been made even easier for individuals to register.

“Our aim, as always, is to make registration as easy as possible for those wishing to vote while maintaining the highest levels of accuracy and confidence in the process,” said Supervisor of Elections Wesley Howell. “Office staff are very happy to walk individuals through the simple process of registering to vote at any of our convenient locations. I wish to thank the clubs, groups and civic minded individuals that are engaging in voter registration drives on their own as well.”

Eligible unregistered voters can contact their registering officer, visit the Elections Office website, call 949-8047 or visit the Elections Office at Bay Town Office Suites, George Town. To facilitate the likely demand over the remaining days, the Elections Office has extended their opening hours and will be open until 2pm on Saturdays and until 7pm every evening during the week. They will also be holding registration drives at supermarkets.

To facilitate a smooth and easy process and avoid additional follow-up appointments, members of the public looking to register at supermarket locations should bring all the required identification documents with them when registering.

Caymanian status holders need to bring their birth certificate, their Caymanian Status Certificate /Letter and photo ID, such as a passport or driver’s licence. Caymanians born here or those with Caymanian parents or grandparents need to bring their own or their family members’ birth certificates as well as photo ID. Caymanians with immigration acknowledgment need to bring that letter as well as their birth certificates and photo ID.

Supermarket schedule:

Foster’s – Countryside

Saturday, 9 January – 10am to 4pm

Thursday, 14 January – 3pm to 8pm

Saturday, 16 January – 10am to 4pm

Foster’s – Camana Bay

Saturday, 9 January – 11am to 3pm

Thursday, 14 January – 4:30pm to 7:30pm

Saturday, 16 January – 11am to 3pm

Foster’s – Republix

Saturday, 9 January – 10am to 4pm

Thursday, 14 January – 4pm to 7pm

Saturday, 16 January – 10am to 4pm

Foster’s – Airport

Saturday, 16 January – 10am to 2pm

Hurley’s Market – Grand Harbour