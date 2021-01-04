VJ and Skylar remain in jail

Vanjae Ramgeet

(CNS): Both Skylar Mack and Vanjae Ramgeet remain in jail, Prison Director Steve Barrett has confirmed to CNS. The governor’s office has also stated that they have not been released and no pardon has been given by that office. Expected to serve another three weeks in HMP Fairbanks and HMP Northward respectively, the notoriety of the couple’s exploits and punishment appear to be fuelling false rumours about a potential early release.

Social media has been on fire with speculation of a pardon and even the idea that an extra Cayman Airways flight had been scheduled just to take Mack home after her family petitioned the US government and senators in her home state of Georgia to pressure the UK, and by extension the government here, to release the American teenager

The couple breached isolation regulations after Mack removed her iMsafe wrist band while in isolation and Ramgeet drove her to a Jet Ski event he was competing in. They remained locked up throughout the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Their attorney, Jonathon Hughes, also said he had not been informed that they had been given or might be given early release by the prison.