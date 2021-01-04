VJ and Skylar remain in jail
(CNS): Both Skylar Mack and Vanjae Ramgeet remain in jail, Prison Director Steve Barrett has confirmed to CNS. The governor’s office has also stated that they have not been released and no pardon has been given by that office. Expected to serve another three weeks in HMP Fairbanks and HMP Northward respectively, the notoriety of the couple’s exploits and punishment appear to be fuelling false rumours about a potential early release.
Social media has been on fire with speculation of a pardon and even the idea that an extra Cayman Airways flight had been scheduled just to take Mack home after her family petitioned the US government and senators in her home state of Georgia to pressure the UK, and by extension the government here, to release the American teenager
The couple breached isolation regulations after Mack removed her iMsafe wrist band while in isolation and Ramgeet drove her to a Jet Ski event he was competing in. They remained locked up throughout the Christmas and New Year holidays.
Their attorney, Jonathon Hughes, also said he had not been informed that they had been given or might be given early release by the prison.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Shame on Sandra and CMR. How could CMR be so wrong so many times. My mom told me 30 years ago never believe anything you hear on the marl Road.
What?! You mean the Cayman version of the Enquirer propagated false news? No! Could never!
I for one minute don’t disagree that Skylar (Miss Entitled) should not serve out her full sentence but what I disagree with is why the DISHONORABLE BUSH is not serving time alongside her as well.
Why is Marl Road still allowed to spread lies? What was the point of the court case?
good!
Who?
Joey?
Free..ee VJ and Skylar.
You know the tune.
We all getting sick and tired of hearing about these 2 little ……!
this story getting stale now
Can we stop wasting time on them and giving them attention? This is what her and her family want. Why do you think her grandma was all over the US media??
Free them!
Free Willy, but leave these jokers in jail for a bit longer. It will teach them a lesson they won’t forget.
Bunch of attention whores! From Granny right down to Skylar.
Stop holla mi name in vain.
There is no such thing as bad press.
Do you what it would have cost DOT to run ads on all the news media who have covered the story?
Priceless coverage.
Meanwhile our 19 year old two time anonymous offender sits at home and presumably so do the others “under investigation”.If the Crown Prosecutor is going to use the trainer defence i.e. “insufficient evidence” then he should admit it.
Wasn’t that before the law was changed? Totally agree
Good. Shame we didn’t do what Barbados is considering doing to another stupid, self entitled bimbo.
They are seeking to impose a 12 month sentence and an £18k on a British, former Love Island’ contestant. I sincerely hope they get their way and cage another vacuous idiot who thinks the rules don’t apply to them.