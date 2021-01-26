Victims sought in shutter scam
(CNS): The RCIPS Financial Crime Investigation Unit is appealing for people who may have been the victim of a scammer who took money from residents here for shutters and screen installation never did the work. Police said the investigation is based on complaints received of fraudulent activity, some of it going back more than four years, reported across social media platforms. The officer on the case will be looking at all of the related complaints and an investigation file will be prepared for legal ruling.
Anyone who has been a victim of this alleged fraud is asked to email
RCIPS.FCU@rcips.ky or call 949-8797.
When I read about stories like this, I wish the old-fashioned stocks and/or pillory were still in use. Nothing quite like being clamped into place to make a person regret their transgressions, I would imagine.
Particularly where our elderly are concerned. Any person who takes advantage of them are on my official shyte list.
Well, let’s just say it’s not just shutters…we need a Better Business Bureau or some other kind of online consumer advocacy group. Cayman should have a centralized consumer website where customers can recommend good operators, and shun the bad. It’s a crap shoot every time we call a household vendor to help with something. Some don’t return calls, leave messages, reliably show up, do a half-assed job, disappear, or attempt some kind of reverse billing extortion…some use a library of pre-paid just switch pay-as-you-go phone numbers, and just cycle through them. The value lost to unprofessionalism is too small for RCIPS to care about, or supervise. The CI Chamber works only for paying business owners, not Cayman’s consumers. Serial non-performance and bad behavior is rewarded with anonymity.
RCIPS reluctantly doing their sworn duty. Donut shop vs Job, Job loses in 99% of the cases.
Why would you pay up front for sonethibg that has not been done or were they askibg for a deposit up front?
I would assume that the alleged “scammer” was asking for a deposit upfront.