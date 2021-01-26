Victims sought in shutter scam

(CNS): The RCIPS Financial Crime Investigation Unit is appealing for people who may have been the victim of a scammer who took money from residents here for shutters and screen installation never did the work. Police said the investigation is based on complaints received of fraudulent activity, some of it going back more than four years, reported across social media platforms. The officer on the case will be looking at all of the related complaints and an investigation file will be prepared for legal ruling.

Anyone who has been a victim of this alleged fraud is asked to email

RCIPS.FCU@rcips.ky or call 949-8797.