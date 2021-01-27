Vaccination site moves to airport this week

HSA Vaccine Clinic

(CNS): All public vaccinations this week will take place at the offsite COVID-19 vaccine clinic located in the ticketing area of Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA). There has been no explanation by public officials why the airport in George Town has became the main vaccination site, rather than a healthcare facility, for airport workers and all those in the current groups for whom the vaccine is currently available.

CNS has asked for an explanation and we are awaiting a response.

But in a press release confirming the change officials said those coming for the shot should park in long-term parking area. Those with mobility issues and the over 70s can be dropped off at the entrance and they can then join the priority line to expedite the vaccination process.

Individuals getting the second dose are reminded to bring along their vaccination card showing the first dose. Everyone must bring face-masks and photo ID.