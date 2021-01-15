Under 800 vaccine courses left

(CNS): Cayman will have to wait at least one week, possibly two, before it gets more vaccines but it will likely run out of the COVID-19 shot tomorrow. This will stall the National Vaccine Programme, which has seen a rush of those in the first group take up the voluntary shot. Just a week after the first batch of Pfizer vaccines arrived and public health officials began vaccinating the most vulnerable people, there are less than 800 courses left.

On Thursday evening officials confirmed that 4,096 people have received the first dose of the double shot vaccine.

Posting on Facebook earlier this week, Governor Martyn Roper urged patience regarding the second batch of vaccines.

“We await confirmation from the UK of our next batch, hopefully before the end of the month,” he said, noting that vaccine supplies are limited the world over. “We are fortunate to be receiving supplies. Production is stepping up and the UK’s commitment to supplying the OTs remains firm. But limited supplies means we will get a proportionate amount of what the UK has available relative to our population. So we will have to remain patient.”

It is unclear whether Cayman will received more Pfizer vaccines when the next batch arrives or the Oxford-AztraZeneca shot, which was created in the UK.

Cayman has made a commitment to saving the second doses for those who received the first shot to ensure that these first vulnerable groups get the maximum immunity from the shots.

As a result, having received just 9,750 last week, enough for 4875 people, the shots are likely to be finished tomorrow.

Meanwhile, on Thursday evening the chief medical officer reported just one positive case of the coronavirus among the 206 daily test results in an individual traveller who was said to be asymptomatic. Going forward, everyone arriving in the Cayman Islands is now expected to have a negative test result that is less than three days old before boarding the plane.

While there are expectations this will reduce the number of positive individuals arriving, travellers will still be tested on arrival and may still be positive if they developed the infection during the period between taking the test and arriving in Cayman.

There are currently 40 active cases of the virus among the 1,290 people in isolation, six of whom have symptoms of COVID-19.