UK COVID variant confirmed in travellers

(CNS): A selection of COVID-19 positive samples were sent overseas by Cayman’s Public Health Department for genomic sequencing and three have been identified as the British variant, which confirms that travellers coming into the Cayman Islands have brought the more infectious and possibly more virulent strain of the coronavirus here. The samples were sent just over two weeks ago to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), which confirmed that three were the UK strain B117, but other variants were all ruled out.

The three samples with the British variant came from travellers from the United Kingdom and Barbados, officials stated. “Of these three people positive for SARS-CoV-2, one traveller group has been discharged from quarantine and the other remains in quarantine.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee warned people to remain vigilant regarding this virus, while seemingly reassuring the public that safety measures in place are sufficient.

“It is not surprising that we now have confirmation of this variant in the Cayman Islands as we know it to be virulent and widespread,” he said. “Our strict adherence to quarantine protocols in the Cayman Islands is keeping the threat of COVID-19 at bay. I encourage everyone dealing with travellers to remain vigilant and adhere to infection prevention and control strategies at all times.”

Officials said that CARPHA is now able to assist with genomic sequencing for a selection of ten samples per month with high viral loads. Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr Eryka Simmons said this was appreciated and complemented the PCR testing capabilities at the HSA and Doctors Hospital.

The UK variant has caused concern because it appears to be considerably more infectious that the original strain of this coronavirus. On Friday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested it might also be deadlier than other versions of the virus, though public health officials in the UK say conclusions about its virulence are uncertain.

There are now increasing numbers of mutations, with at least four more infectious strains emerging out of Brazil, South Africa, California and the UK. These strains are stoking concerns that as well as being more infections, they could all be more virulent, capable of reinfecting people and even resistant to the vaccine.

But even if they prove to be no more likely to make people ill, the increased infection rates pose their own danger, since the more people who are infected, the more will become sick, increase the pressure on already stretched hospitals in areas where COVID-19 has taken hold..

As countries step up vaccine plans, implement tougher lockdowns and rules, the spread is beginning to slow down in some places. But the imbalance in vaccine distribution and the increase in variants could serve to undermine any progress the world is making on finally getting to grips with this year-long pandemic.