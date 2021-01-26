UK COVID variant confirmed in travellers
(CNS): A selection of COVID-19 positive samples were sent overseas by Cayman’s Public Health Department for genomic sequencing and three have been identified as the British variant, which confirms that travellers coming into the Cayman Islands have brought the more infectious and possibly more virulent strain of the coronavirus here. The samples were sent just over two weeks ago to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), which confirmed that three were the UK strain B117, but other variants were all ruled out.
The three samples with the British variant came from travellers from the United Kingdom and Barbados, officials stated. “Of these three people positive for SARS-CoV-2, one traveller group has been discharged from quarantine and the other remains in quarantine.”
In a statement issued on Tuesday, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee warned people to remain vigilant regarding this virus, while seemingly reassuring the public that safety measures in place are sufficient.
“It is not surprising that we now have confirmation of this variant in the Cayman Islands as we know it to be virulent and widespread,” he said. “Our strict adherence to quarantine protocols in the Cayman Islands is keeping the threat of COVID-19 at bay. I encourage everyone dealing with travellers to remain vigilant and adhere to infection prevention and control strategies at all times.”
Officials said that CARPHA is now able to assist with genomic sequencing for a selection of ten samples per month with high viral loads. Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr Eryka Simmons said this was appreciated and complemented the PCR testing capabilities at the HSA and Doctors Hospital.
The UK variant has caused concern because it appears to be considerably more infectious that the original strain of this coronavirus. On Friday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested it might also be deadlier than other versions of the virus, though public health officials in the UK say conclusions about its virulence are uncertain.
There are now increasing numbers of mutations, with at least four more infectious strains emerging out of Brazil, South Africa, California and the UK. These strains are stoking concerns that as well as being more infections, they could all be more virulent, capable of reinfecting people and even resistant to the vaccine.
But even if they prove to be no more likely to make people ill, the increased infection rates pose their own danger, since the more people who are infected, the more will become sick, increase the pressure on already stretched hospitals in areas where COVID-19 has taken hold..
As countries step up vaccine plans, implement tougher lockdowns and rules, the spread is beginning to slow down in some places. But the imbalance in vaccine distribution and the increase in variants could serve to undermine any progress the world is making on finally getting to grips with this year-long pandemic.
Category: Health, health and safety
“Much more highly contagious”? More like 50% out in the population If it were we’d have dozens more positives getting off every plane after spending 10 hours with them!
I agree that our government has done very well so far. I am though concerned about the level of trust for some travelers to quarantine at home – such is a “let’s wait an see” approach. Remember some persons think that Covid is not real, or are willing to gamble that 99% will recover…so what’s the fuss? Also, simply trusting those in private home isolation to stay in place with their electronic monitor, does NOT take in to account anyone else who may visit those in isolation! All should isolate in specific government accommodations, properly monitored by security and police personnel.
What happened to the 19 old man that was tested positive that broke the quarantine twice, did he go free or what ?
Lol and we are supposed to be surprised at this news.
The government have been bombarding this virus with invites for months now. Well congratulations muppets they took up your offer now.
Stand by , here goes .
Oops!
If your argument is so reasonable anon 1:36pm. My question is why take or increase the risk of infecting and spreading this Covid 19 virus Why add to infection rate knowing this variant is highly infectious. Why is other countries banning your flights and passengers from their jurisdictions. You people think you can justify everything you do to satisfy your own personal desires and agenda.As soon you all get call on these unreasonable decisions you then start with your nasty threats and comments.Putting the onus and diverting the blame on taxi drivers! really?? The fact is your argument is bunch of Bull$#@! Stay Your A$$ Home stop spreading this deadly virus around the world!
real question is:
are these people in government quarantine or home quarantine?
Keep bringing them in Let’s see what’s going to happen….
It really doesn’t matter if you are related to the right people. You can go to Government Quarantine escape twice then be sent home to finish quarantine. If this individual escaped Government quarantine twice i doubt they stayed home.
It amazes me there has been nothing on the news as whom this individual was. This makes me doubt any actions were taken on this individual for discipline. Obviously they didn’t go to a Jet ski race or they would have received 30 days in jail.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.nytimes.com/2021/01/25/health/coronavirus-moderna-vaccine-variant.amp.html
Here you go everyone because our government won’t tell you.
There is also another variant recently discovered in the US spreading like wild fire through California.
Let’s see if we can catch them all like pokemon because opening our borders to the populace during a global pandemic seems like the only move our government can muster.
Not a surprise that the UK variant would show up in travelers from the UK coming in on British Airways!
Keep the quarantine plan going. Other countries are now imposing quarantines, including the UK and the US.
This is the least surprising news of the year. COVID and all its variants are rampant worldwide so anyone who thought these variants wouldn’t be imported are missing some brain cells.
Our quarantine process has worked exceptionally well to date, however, given the new variants are much more highly contagious (although not determined to be any more severe), our front line workers need to be extra vigilant to protect themselves and the community. We’ve all heard stories of unmasked taxi drivers taking people from the airport to their quarantine location, gathering all travelers to be tested at the end of their quarantine period in one location to administer that testing, etc).
Look what happened recently in New Zealand. Can’t let our guard down.
Stop endangering the lives of Caymanians Martyn Roper !As for you Alden everybody know exactly what you are?
well done cig…100% responsible for bringing all cases of covid to cayman.
To be fair we are in better circumstances than most countries. Our Government sucks at times but at least we have not had to endure a 2nd lockdown.
We are already isolated from the world. Is it really a good job? Or is it just something expected from our government?
Might have to eat those words by year end but I hope not. And if it comes hopefully everyone will comply to the fullest and not endanger others. All we need now is for some imbeciles to prance around after getting 2 jabs and potentially spread it amongst the unprotected.
Yet.
What, in your estimation, should CIG be doing differently, and why?
I have a lot of problems with our government, but they have been stellar in proactive protection of our citizens and residents.
You plonker. Really, 100% responsible? fool
Indeed well done CIG. No community transmission.