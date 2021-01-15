UK confirms closure of travel corridors

Vaccines arrives on a British Airways flight

(CNS): The UK government has now formally announced that from Monday, 18 January, its travel corridors with other countries and territories will be suspended until 15 February at the earliest. This includes the link between London and Grand Cayman, one of 64 countries or territories on the UK’s travel corridor list. Travellers from these jurisdictions were not required to isolate when arriving in Britain.

Passengers on the British Airways flights due on 28 January and 12 February will be impacted. From 4:00am on Monday, 18 January, all arrivals into the UK will be required to complete a passenger locator form, be in possession of a negative test taken before departure to the UK, and isolate for 10 days on arrival. The Cayman Islands Health Services Authority has expanded its testing service to accommodate travellers who need a test.

Appointment times are now available on Saturday, 23 January, from 8:30am to 10:30am and can be made online here.

“Many countries are now requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior to boarding, therefore persons are reminded to check the requirements of countries they are travelling to and to book your COVID test in the time-frame required,” said Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez. “We will be expanding our testing hours even further and will advise the public once these additional clinics have been scheduled.”

The UK is running a test to release scheme, in which the ten-day isolation period may be reduced if a private COVID-19 test is paid for by the passenger during the quarantine period.