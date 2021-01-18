Traveller turned away over expired COVID test

(CNS): One person was denied boarding for a British Airways flight to the Cayman Islands on Thursday, the first day of the new requirement that all passengers heading here have a negative COVID-19 test that is less than 72 hours old and from an accredited laboratory. Officials said that over 200 passengers travelling to Cayman on 14 January on two flights, the BA flight from London and a Cayman Airways flight from Honduras, followed the new rules.

The introduction of the pre-arrival test as a pre-screening method is another layer of protection. However, since people can still become infected right after taking a test, additional measures remain in place. This was demonstrated when six people arriving in Cayman Thursday tested positive for the coronavirus.

Passengers will still be given a PCR test at the airport and required to quarantine for 14 days. People will only be released from isolation following a negative test, which is still being administered on day 15 after arrival and not from the pre-travel PCR test. For now, even those who have received the COVID-19 vaccination will still be required to quarantine.

Cayman Islands representatives from the London Office (CIGOUK) were on hand at London Heathrow Airport to provide assistance and support to travellers. Just one person was denied boarding because their test was older than the required 72 hours.

Dr Tasha Ebanks-Garcia, the director of Travel Cayman, said the local team was grateful for the support from airlines and the UK team.

“As this is a new provision we felt it important to have help at hand from CIGOUK and Cayman Airways staff, providing on the spot advice,” she said. “Unfortunately, one person was turned away as their test results did not meet Government requirements. We urge the public to ensure their results meet all the criteria, including the type of test mandated, and that the sample is taken no more than 72 hours before the flight departure.”

Travellers need to present a test from an upper airways swab taken no more than 72 hours prior to flight departure from an accredited laboratory. Lateral flow, rapid antigen or antibody tests will not be accepted. While a paper copy of the test result is recommended, officials said electronic copies are also being accepted.

The UK has now closed its corridors with other countries that had enabled people to travel between here and London without having to isolate. However, the British Airways fortnightly service is continuing, and government has confirmed that two BA repatriation flights between the UK and Grand Cayman have been approved for 11 and 25 February.

However those travelling from here will now need to also provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test and go into self quarantine in the UK for ten days.

Meanwhile, from 26 January the US will also require travellers including US citizens and Lawful Permanent Residents (LPRs), to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 viral test or recovery from COVID-19. Passengers two years and older must provide either a negative COVID-19 viral test taken within three calendar days of travel or provide a positive test result and documentation from a licensed healthcare provider or public health official of having recovered from COVID-19 in the 90 days preceding travel.