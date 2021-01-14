Trace of COVID found weeks after isolation

Cayman Islands health worker conducts COVID-19 test at the airport

(CNS): A member of the community who was tested as part of the regular COVID-19 front-line worker screening programme has received a very weak positive result. The individual and their household returned from the UK some weeks ago and have already been through the normal quarantine and screening process with no problems. Given that the result was at the very limits of detection, health officials said this could be a false positive.

Officials said the sample was one from the CMTH Doctors Hospital, according to a release issued this morning. Neither the individual nor anyone in their household have symptoms. All of them have been re-tested, which were all negative.

“It is likely that the positive test is a false positive, which can occur as a result of cross reactions with other viruses or genetic material and usually present results near the limits of detection,” officials stated. “In the interests of caution, the household will be isolated and monitored by Public Health, with further testing over the next few days.”

Given the circumstances, no further action is required by members of the public unless they have been contacted as part of the tracing protocols.

This news comes following another five positive results among travellers from a batch of 450 tests carried out on Wednesday. These five cases are all asymptomatic individuals who are isolating along with 1,187 others who have returned from overseas. There are currently 40 active cases of the virus among those in isolation, six of which have symptoms of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 3,525 people have now been vaccinated and it is almost certain that Cayman will run out of full courses of the vaccine by the weekend. Leaders have urged everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they can and the public appears to have heeded the call. Governor Martyn Roper is now urging patience regarding the next batch which is expected at the end of the month.

“We await confirmation from the UK of our next batch, hopefully before the end of the month,” Roper said on his social media pages. “Vaccine supply is limited all over the world. We are fortunate to be receiving supplies. Production is stepping up and the UK’s commitment to supplying the OTs remains firm. But limited supplies means we will get a proportionate amount of what the UK has available relative to our population. So we will have to remain patient.”