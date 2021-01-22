Tourism cash payment scheme reopens

(CNS): Tourism workers furloughed or without work because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of the borders who have not yet registered for the government’s stipend programme are being offered a new window of opportunity to access the regular monthly payments. Registration is being re-opened to Caymanians next week, and those who qualify will receive at least $1,000 per month until June. Talk of an increase in the payment to $1,500 per month has not yet been confirmed.

The online registration for new applicants will be available at stipend.ourcayman.ky from 9:00am on Tuesday, 26 January, until 5:00pm Friday, 29 January.

To qualify for the stipend, applicants must be Caymanian, married to a Caymanian with Residency and Employment Rights Certificate (RERC), or be a permanent resident. They must also have worked in the tourism sector before the pandemic and are no longer working full-time, and have not applied already.

People who already receive the stipend should not reapply as their stipend payments will be automatically extended through to June.

Once the deadline has passed the verification process will begin. Applicants are encouraged to respond to missed calls, voicemails and emails because representatives from the ministry and Department of Tourism may be in contact for further information.

For anyone with questions about the programme, the call centre will be open from 9:00am – 5:00pm throughout the registration period. Call centre numbers are as follows:

526-1252

526-1254

526-1276

526-1290

526-1291



