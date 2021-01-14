The People vs the PPM
Gilbert Connolly writes: Premier Alden McLaughlin and the PPM have proven skillful at doing nothing to change the political and socioeconomic status quo that fundamentally puts the poor Caymanian family and young people in this country at a severe disadvantage. His politics is one that enriches wealthy expat professionals and big business, while ignoring the poor and disenfranchised Caymanian people. His Unity Government has displayed a disheartening inability to provide economic programmes and services to Cayman’s poor and neediest families. Further, they have shown an appalling lack of compassion and empathy towards their fellow Caymanians.
Like a spider spinning its web, for seven years the PPM has spun a web of broken promises, propaganda and failed policies to suck Caymanians in a vicious cycle of economic disenfranchisement and dependency. Caught in this web of deception and broken promises are young Caymanians, who have lost interest in politics and the future. The silent majority, including civil servants and private sector workers, who can’t speak out because of the threat of losing their jobs, and retirees who can’t survive on their pensions, live each day in despair for their futures. For unemployed Caymanians, the road ahead is even more horrific.
Yet there is no grand vision, and no compressive plan that points to a commitment from the premier and his government to shift the balance of economic and social power to create a more equitable Cayman and to provide opportunities that will give young people something to aspire to, and something to work for.
Can a country effectively develop without a vision and a plan? That is exactly what this government has been doing. After seven years of governance, the PPM has failed to produce a national plan that regulates our growth and development. The PPM seems to be inspired by Lewis Carroll’s book “Alice in Wonderland”, in which he wrote, “If you don’t know where you are going any road will get you there”.
Instead of a strategic nation-building plan, what do we get from the premier? We get an announcement (4 October 2020) that he is appointing the Finance Minister Roy McTaggart to succeed him as premier. Why were the deputy premier and other senior PPM members bypassed for this appointment? This appointment appears to be nothing more than a “caretaker appointing” designed to satisfy the status quo until the premier can legally return to the post. While the premier maneuvers to keep his hand on the levers of power behind the scenes, every Caymanian voter must ask himself/herself the question: In seven years, what has the PPM government specifically delivered to better the lives of poor and suffering Caymanians?
Voters now have an opportunity to assess the PPM’s record over the past seven years and make a better choice for their future and that of their children in May 2021. I further argue that Cayman voters must consider the issues and evidence of the PPM’s actions and inactions in the context of international convention, that places responsibility on the government to protect the people and their property, as well as government’s responsibilities under the Cayman Islands Constitution and related laws.
I respectfully submit that this government has failed the people on so many counts that it is tantamount to a dereliction of duty.
In two terms PPM have failed to:
- Propose a viable and affordable plan to construct a new cruise and cargo port
- Provide full employment for Caymanians
- Provide a first-class education and technical training for Caymanians
- Reduce regulations and red tape for small businesses
- Lower the cost of living and improve the quality of life for Caymanians
- Reform the health insurance market
- Appoint District Advisory Councils
- Provide adequate affordable housing
During a global pandemic when the people are focused on their health and just staying alive, the PPM and its Unity government are engaged in questionable behavior. For example, the premier and the Unity government refusal to hold the speaker of the House accountable after he was convicted of egregious assault against a woman. How can we expect our young men to respect women when our politicians can abuse women and get away with it? Drunken politicians engaged in the abuse of women who are not held accountable undermine our democratic institutions, as well as our parliamentary standards and values.
They have shown a severe lack of moral character to lead the country and to set an example for those that would follow in their political footsteps. We are reminded, politicians are not above the law.
We know about the enormous increase in benefits that the PPM Unity government gave to MPs. What else have they done while the people are fighting the pandemic? One day they improve their parliamentary status by awarding themselves title of MPs, the next day they “raided the treasury” and awarded themselves an enormous increase in financial benefits. The world is watching as the PPM drags the Cayman Islands reputation through the mud. The premier has shown that he is more interested in retaining his own position at the head of this government rather than doing what’s in the interest of good governance and the people. It is time for the people to condemn the PPM Unity government and remove them from office in the next elections.
It is time for the people to step up to the plate and help themselves by voting for a different kind of political party. I suggest one based on participatory democracy. In this type of party politics, the people oversee the political process not the politicians.
Finally, I submit that the PPM government does not merit a third term. Cayman deserves better than more of the same from the PPM Unity government. The people must find the PPM government guilty of dereliction of duty under our constitution and unfit to govern and remove them from office in May 2021 elections. I rest my case.
The disenfranchised also include over half of the new total electorate, freshly added since 2004, that are not considered to be Caymanian-enough to have consultative democratic representation. Most of the LA continue to miscalculate the composition, principles, and ideals of their district constituents – the people that are now voting. That is why neither CDP/UDP nor PPM were returned by the people in 2017. We chose that outcome, and watched with hopeless dismay as the two rival parties banded together to form a government. The old guard does not understand the tectonic shifts that have occurred in what it means to be Caymanian, over the last 20 years, and what our collective expectations are for good governance. They want to go back to some other time and place. Nobody is canvasing to find out who we are as a people, and what we stand for, today. We need a new party willing to ask and consult. It needs to be led by accountable states-folk, with an actionable mantra to stamp out corruption, reverse enabling legislation, and take difficult stands against intolerable status quos. We’re not hearing anything close from those who did not speak out against the Legislative Assembly Management Law 2020, or in the last 4 years, propose Bills to amend the Elections Law. Even now, there are no new ideas being proposed with just 131 days left to the next election.
Yeah, blah blah blah, anyone with eyes can see what’s unfolded since 2017, Gilbert. What are you proposing? What would you do better – and let’s please be specific. Where are your original ideas? What do you stand for? What kind of man are you? So tired of these similarly-inept and self-interested career backbenchers, with no action points, hurling schoolyard wisecracks on radio and around election time, pandering to so-called disenfranchised, but then offering voters no alternate script, principles, or substantive detail. I would submit that you (and anyone like you), unless you can prove otherwise, are equally useless as substitutes.
True, what has Mr. Gilbert and others like him done? I’m certain no one would object to Mr. Gilbert and friends creating youth empowerment activities or whatever else he listed that PPM isn’t doing.
Where i agree with what is said..it seems just like another political “sales pitch”…the only persons that i have faith in to correct the outstanding issues that we encounter, is Mr. Wayne Panton and Mr. Marco Archer.
A Caymanian
Propose a viable and affordable plan to construct a new cruise and cargo port 🛑 NEW CRUISE PORT?❌
Provide full employment for Caymanians ❌IMPOSSIBLE IN THE ABCENSE OF TRADE SCHOOLS, LEARNING DISABILITIES EVALUATION AND PROGRAMS TO ADDRESS IT
Provide a first-class education and technical training for Caymanians ⛔️IT WILL NEVER BE DONE, UNFORTUNATELY.
✅Reduce regulations and red tape for small businesses
Lower the cost of living and improve the quality of life for Caymanians ⛔️ THIS IS UTOPIA
Reform the health insurance market ❌ MUST FOCUS ON SALUBRIOUS ENVIRONMENT INSTEAD
Appoint District Advisory Councils
Provide adequate affordable housing ❓ MAKE HOME OWNERSHIP AFFORDABLE FOR A BROADER SEGMENT OF THE PUBLIC WITH THE ESTABLISHMENT OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE PROGRAMS.✅
You forgot about the Dump. And it is the Dump that will determine Cayman’ future. Yes, just like that-cancer rates in Cayman are growing and sooner than later people would avoid Cayman as a plague, selling their properties and leaving the rock. I am not even talking about the Dump as a potential brewing ground for new viruses and bacterias. Dead animals, medical waste and everything else mixed together under hot sun and humidity should terrify everyone who has brain (and children).
And NO, capping the Dump would solve nothing. WtE would further poison the rock. It would be worse than leaving the Dump as it is.
Short term vacationers would be fine, but living permanently would expose people to extra poison of unknown content in already heavily poisoned world.
Your case was well presented! The Pirates must be expelled.
Excellent job!!!
But Mr Gilbert what has your party leader done to better the lives of Caymanians ? Mr Miller supported the changes to the MPs salaries and he was part of the negotiations to create the Parliament. Seems you guys are part of the problem when you put it the way you have. Or are you disagreeing with Mr Miller’s actions as well?
Bullet.
Gilbert ain’t bringing your dog back either.
Thank you Gilbert well written and timely
They ALL needs to go in 2021. Caymanians must change this crew of pirates if Caymanians are to survive
I wonder if Gilbert understands Juju is a big part of the problems along with Alden, McKeeva, Moses, Joey and Jon Jon?
Jeez. Spot on Gilbert.
Roy McTaggart is the best of a bad bunch.
Did the author expect Juliana to be offered the leadership role? As bad as she is she is far better and more educated than Joey Who that is a puppet for developers and his masters dart
Alden is a horrible leader and all about himself and keeping power
No need to like Gilbert Connolly but he hit the nail on the head about the the leadership of Premier Alden McLaughlin plus his ppm group of yes men. They have made life for difficult for the poor, working class and the shrinking middle class of Cayman. The PPM have focused on their friends, wealthy developers and those entities that pay the kickbacks thru contracts to the interests of political allies, cabinet members interests, former ppm leadership and consultants. Look at the members or attendees of the Saturday domino club. Caymanians need to ask themselves one key question:
Are you and the country better today considering the state of education, employment opportunities and costs of living after 8 years of Premier McLaughlin’s leadership and the ppm at the helm?
Answer: For the many multi-generational Caymanians that continue to struggle while the Premier and his government give themselves raises and lucrative severance packages the answer for many is simply NO
And Ezzard is supposed to be our saviour? Try again.
Participatory democracy requires the citizen to be active in the process 365 days a year; I wonder if Cayman’s average voter is ready for that. Young people are busy living la vida loca and the older ones prefer to just *itch and complain. Suffice it to say that getting qualified and suitable Caymanians to run for office is like pulling teeth.
“His politics is one that enriches wealthy expat professionals and big business, while ignoring the poor and disenfranchised Caymanian people.”
Like allowing foreign doctors to monopolize Cannabis extracts for $115/0.5gram but want to lock up Caymanian farmers like Elvis for growing the god given seed in the ground?