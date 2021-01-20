Suspect drunk driver has narrow escape

RCIPS Traffic Unit car

(CNS): The driver of a grey Kia Cerato who crashed into a wall on Sunday evening in Bodden Town was uninjured after a lucky escape. The 26-year-old man from West Bay was helped out of the car by a member of the public after it caught fire shortly after the collision. However, he was arrested by attending officers on suspicion of DUI after giving a breath test alcohol reading of 0.136%.

The single-vehicle collision happened at around 8:30pm on Condor Road, in the vicinity of Easy Street. Emergency services attended the location and examined the driver, and a crew from the fire service extinguished the burning car. The man has since been bailed as investigations continue.

Meanwhile, as local road collisions show no sign of decreasing, police said Tuesday that they were investigating another single-vehicle collision that happened on Saturday morning at around 4:20am on South Sound Road, near Anne Bonny Crescent. Police said in that smash a black Honda Fit had collided with a tree and a utility pole. The driver, who was in the car alone, was taken to hospital for treatment for serious but non-life-threatening injuries and subsequently discharged.

This two major collisions all came in within less than 24 hours of Cayman’s first road fatality for this year. Shayne Anthony Ewart (24) from West Bay was killed when the car he was in crashed into a house on the corner of Willie Farmington Drive and West Bay Road.