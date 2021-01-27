Suspect denies Christmas Eve murder

Police van outside the courthouse

(CNS): Jashawn Owen Anthony Johnson (20) from Prospect has denied murdering Michael Aaron Bush (22) from West Bay during a fight outside a nightclub complex in The Strand plaza in the early hours of Christmas Eve. Johnson appeared at a Grand Court hearing last Friday via Zoom from HMP Northward, where he has been remanded since he was charged at the end of December.

Following Johnson’s not guilty plea, a trial date was set for May and he was remanded in custody until then. His defence attorney, Dennis Brady, said his client had opted for a judge alone trial.

Johnson surrendered to the police just two days after the killing. Bush had been stabbed in the early hours of Christmas Eve and was taken to hospital, where he died a few hours later.

Complaints were filed in the wake of the killing about how the incident was handled by the RCIPS and the time it took after a report was made for the police to get to the scene of the murder. As a result, the Office of the Ombudsman launched an investigation into the case.