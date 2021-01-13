Stops added as shuttle bus use grows
(CNS): Officials from the ministry responsible for roads and infrastructure have said that the free hop-on-hop-off shuttle service launched in November is gaining in popularity and so the routes have been extended to include more key locations, including major supermarkets. Minister Joey Hew said the service designed to cut traffic congestion was now gaining traction.
“Now that the George Town shuttle service has been operating for just over a month, it is starting to gain recognition within the community,” he said, adding that during the first week of the year 182 people used the free shuttle around George Town. “We want this growth to continue and so have introduced new routes based upon invaluable feedback. We are encouraged that this service is gaining traction, and look forward to seeing more support from members of the public.”
The service was introduced by Hew’s ministry under the National Energy Policy and the long-awaited George Town revitalisation project. It aims to cut some traffic in and around central George Town and reduce carbon emissions caused by motorists.
Energy Policy Coordinator Kristen Augustine said the bus shuttle service is designed to help people navigate George Town, while addressing traffic and parking issues. “We want to ensure that we are offering what our community members need and so we asked for feedback. Our service users told us that they need help getting to and from major supermarkets. We listened and have developed new lines that should see even more people benefitting from the shuttles,” she said.
The new routes now include both Foster’s Airport Centre and Kirk Market stores.
But the revitalisation project manager, Colin Lumsden, said that despite the free bus service, there is still a lot of lunchtime traffic congestion in central George Town, so his team wants to hear from the people that drive around at these times to see if the shuttles can be adapted to meet their needs. “If we can gain this important understanding of our community’s needs and wants, we can truly make an impact on traffic congestion,” he added.
The shuttle now runs daily from Monday to Friday, 8:00am to 6:00mm.
The bus stops are as follows:
Line 1
- Behind Immigration
- Cayman National Bank bus stop
- Fosters – Airport Centre
- Farmers’ Market – Huldah Avenue
- Credit Union – Huldah Avenue
- The Pines Retirement Home
- Rear of Health Services Authority
- Front of Health Services Authority
- Opposite Police Station – Elgin Avenue
- Heroes Square – Edward Street
- Old Scotia Bank – Albert Panton Street
- Anderson Square, Shedden Road
- Government Administration Building
Line 2
- Behind Immigration building
- The Pines Retirement Home
- Rear of Health Service Authority
- Front of Health Services Authority
- Opposite Police Station – Elgin Avenue
- Heroes Square – Edward Street
- Burger King – Waterfront
- Kirk Market
- WORC/NAU office – Mary Street
- Anderson Square
- Government Administration Building
For more information visit the National Energy Policy website.
Thus service is not reducing traffic.
It is a very welcome free service for those without a car to get around town & now to two grocery stores.
It’s a great idea, but not to reduce traffic.
joey…they guy who banned uber here because he wanted to protect the rip=off taxi cartel……zzzzzz
tells you everything you need to know.
joey’s legacy will be the man who stood by and let the island be choked with traffic congestion.
a timetable would be helpful. what’s the point in having a bus service if you could be waiting 45 mins for its arrival?