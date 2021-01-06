Six more travellers COVID positive

(CNS): There are now 47 active cases of COVID-19 among the 1,245 travellers currently in isolation after six more people tested positive in the latest batch of 408 coronavirus test results carried out over the last day. Eleven people are suffering symptoms but none of them are in hospital, officials said. With the arrival of 9,750 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine on Tuesday, the Health Services Authority’s Public Health is expected to launch the national vaccine programme on Thursday.

Governor Martyn Roper, Premier Alden McLaughlin, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee and Heath Minister Dwayne Seymour will all receive their jabs in a live streaming event Thursday to encourage the wider public to take up the vacinaiton.

The vaccines will then be available to those aged 70 and over, care home residents, certain patients in high risk categories, healthcare workers and other high risk front-line staff, such as those working at the airport.

It will be taken to those who are housebound and administered by a public health official, while all others in the relevant groups will be able to walk into specified locations to receive the shot.

Once Cayman receives its next batch of shots, those aged 60 and above as well as other essential workers, teachers and those with pre-existing conditions not taken care of in the first phase will be able to access the vaccine.

After that, the general public will also be invited to get vaccinated, though it is not currently recommended for children under 16, pregnant women or women who plan to be pregnant within the next three months. Those with a history of immediate onset anaphylaxis to a vaccine, medicine or food should also not receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.