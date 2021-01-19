Six COVID positives among pre-tested travellers

(CNS): Another six people tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, according to the latest figures released by Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee, despite the requirement that people take a test three days before travelling here. The six positive coronavirus test results were in asymptomatic travellers and among a batch of 459 tests results, the rest of which were negative.

Forty-two people have tested positive for the virus since the start of the year and there are now 48 active cases among the more than 1,300 people in isolation; nine of them are currently suffering symptoms of the coronavirus. In total Cayman has now recorded 380 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since testing began and two people with the virus have died.

The number of people who have now received the vaccine has not been updated by the authorities, who last reported that 4,435 people were vaccinated by Friday evening.

Following a reported policy change, public health officials have decided to use up all of the vaccine stocks it currently has. Those who have already received one shot will be given their second shot from stocks expected to arrive here from the UK next week.