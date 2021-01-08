Rules change, pre-arrival negative test needed

(CNS): From 14 January, all returning residents and other categories of travellers over the age of ten who are allowed to enter the Cayman Islands under the current rules must have had a negative COVID-19 test. Evidence of a negative PCR test from an accredited laboratory taken no more than 72 hours prior to departure will be needed from next week in order to board a flight to this jurisdiction.

Premier Alden McLaughlin made the announcement at Thursday’s press briefing on the national vaccine roll-out. More specific details will be released over the coming days but McLaughlin said he wanted to give people as much notice as possible, given that the requirement was coming into effect next week.

The premier stated that from next Thursday, airlines will be checking passengers’ documentation and will deny boarding to anyone without proof of a negative test. Customs and Border Control (CBC) will also require this document.

It has long been a question in the community why the Cayman authorities have not required a negative test prior to entry. Government has previously dismissed the need for a pre-entry test, given that every person must quarantine regardless and the ease with which people can still pick up the virus in the days after the test, especially in airports and on board planes.

There were also concerns about students returning home from school and university if they tested positive and were unable to come home but had nowhere to go in the country where they had been studying.

However, when the border restrictions and quarantine restrictions are eased, a pre-arrival negative test will be required in conjunction with a full course vaccine. So, as the vaccine programme is rolled out, government has brought the requirement forward.

An added factor is the spread of the two more infectious coronavirus variants that are now spreading rapidly around the world. Cayman has begun sending samples from recently arrived travellers to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) in Trinidad after the laboratories there began offering a service this month to detect the different mutations of the virus.

However, CNS understands that the health authorities are looking into the possibility of Cayman securing its own lab equipment to enable health professionals here to detect not just the coronavirus mutations but various other viruses as well, reducing the need to send test samples overseas in the future to test for potential virus outbreaks, both new and old.