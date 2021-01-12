Rookie coastguard officers begin training

CICG recruits with Governor Martyn Roper and CICG officers (click to enlarge)

(CNS): Six women and ten men began training this week for the most recent arm of Cayman’s ever-growing uniform branches of government. The Cayman Islands Coast Guard started its first ever recruit programme following a summer recruitment drive, which whittled down 300 Caymanian applicants to the 16 who have now begun this eight-week training course. Lieutenant Commander Leo Anglin said the CICG was pleased with the capabilities displayed by the recruits so far.

“While intense, this eight week training is critical to their successful development,” he said in a press release. “It will ensure that they are equipped with the necessary skills to respond to any maritime needs of our community while ensuring our service is in keeping with the standards of other coast guard agencies internationally.”

The overall programme comprises academic, physical and water-based training to equip recruits with the necessary engineering tools, maritime law enforcement training and search and rescue skills. Throughout this process, the recruits will be evaluated based on sustainability and skills.

If they have successfully met the recruitment and selection criteria for entry into the CICG by the end of the programme, they will receive the designation of coast guard recruit. They will then be attached to one of the various operational units within the coastguard, where they will continue to learn and develop their professional competence and proficiency.

Governor Martyn Roper visited the recruits on Monday, the first in a line of dignitaries expected to visit the trainees to spur them on. “It was a great pleasure to welcome the men and women who are our new Cayman Islands Coast Guard recruits to our law enforcement family,” Roper said.

“It was a tough recruitment process and they should all be very proud to have been successful. They now have eight weeks of training ahead in a variety of subjects to prepare them for their careers at sea protecting our borders, keeping our boating community safe and upholding maritime law,” he added.

Roper described the start of the training for these recruits as “an exciting step forward for law enforcement and maritime security”, as he noted Cayman’s long seafaring heritage.

CICG Commander Robert Scotland noted that this group was the first of many recruitment drives. “Our continued mission is to provide the necessary search and rescue operations required on our waters to support the commercial and recreational maritime activity of our local community, enforce the maritime laws of our islands, while also ensuring the safety and security of our borders across the Cayman Islands,” he stated.