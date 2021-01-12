Request issued for rollout of National ID card

(CNS): The government has taken the first step in its planned rollout this year of a national identification system, as it issued a request for proposals to develop the programme. The e-Government team in the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure is looking for a suitable company to create the “suite of services and technology required” to implement a National ID Card, officials said in a release.

This will be a government-issued, photo-identification card that will hold the individual holder’s current Cayman immigration status and people will be able to use the wallet-sized card for daily interactions with government. It will also include digital identity and digital signature features that will allow holders to confirm their identity online or sign documents digitally.

CPI Minister Joey Hew has previously said that the card will not be mandatory, but the ministry hopes that residents will accept it because this will enable government to provide more services online. Hew pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the importance of using online options to do business with government.

“Getting information and vital services to Caymanians and residents digitally has never been more important,” he said. “By implementing modern solutions that are customer-focused and which allow customer data to be securely exchanged across government entities, we aim to improve access to government services for Caymanians, residents and businesses in a way that enables the growth of our local digital economy.”

Director of the e-Government Unit, Ian Tibbetts, stressed that a joined-up government is necessary for fast and easy access of public services. “The National ID card will be an easy, durable and convenient way to present personal information without the need to carry multiple documents,” he explained. Tibbetts said his team was “enthusiastic about what is to come this year and look forward to introducing to the residents of the Cayman Islands our new suite of services that have been designed with them in mind”.

The e-Government Unit was setup in 2014 and has spent the last seven years working on products to deliver online. Nevertheless, Cayman has been very slow to offer digital services. It was not until late last year that people could apply online for naturalization or registration as a British Overseas Territories Citizen and many services still require paper submissions.

Other recent e-government services include the Department of Commerce and Investment’s trade and business application portal, which allows business owners to apply or re-new their licence online, and the Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing portal.