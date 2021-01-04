Quappe returns to Cayman Crosstalk mic

Barrie Quappe

(CNS): Local musician and former host of the morning talk show, Barrie Quappe, is taking back the mic at Cayman Crosstalk after Compass Media fired controversial host Woody DaCosta last week. The Compass has now taken formal ownership of Hurley’s Media following the acquisition in November. Quappe was the host between 2002 and 2006, when she was replaced by Austin Harris and Ellio Solomon.

She returned to the show briefly in 2016 after Hurley’s fired Kenneth Bryan (now MP for George Town Central) as co-host with Woody DaCosta, who went on to host the show, largely alone but with the occasional guest co-host.

According to the show’s Facebook page, Quappe will be back on Tuesday morning with Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee as her first guest.

The Compass is also believed to be reshuffling a number of members of staff at the paper and adding to the team after a number of people were sacked.

Caroline James, a British news reporter who came to Cayman from Sky News in the UK to work at Cayman 27 and ended up at GIS when the television station was closed down, is understood to have been appointed as the news editor. Meanwhile, CNS understands that the former editor, Norma Connolly, one of the paper’s longest members of the editorial team, is returning to the role of reporter.

In response to CNS queries, the Compass confirmed some of the changes and said in a press release that James would be joining, pending her work permit approval. OfReg approved the sale of the radio broadcasting company at the end of December, which the publisher, Kathleen Capetta, said would allow the media company to reach even more people through the Hurley’s brand.

“The expanded product line allows us to create unique impactful multi-media campaigns for our clients,” she said.

The company transition, she added, will take place over the coming month and will see the Hurley’s Media office, including the radio stations, relocate from Camana Bay to the Compass Centre on Shedden Road.