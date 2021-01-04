Quappe returns to Cayman Crosstalk mic
(CNS): Local musician and former host of the morning talk show, Barrie Quappe, is taking back the mic at Cayman Crosstalk after Compass Media fired controversial host Woody DaCosta last week. The Compass has now taken formal ownership of Hurley’s Media following the acquisition in November. Quappe was the host between 2002 and 2006, when she was replaced by Austin Harris and Ellio Solomon.
She returned to the show briefly in 2016 after Hurley’s fired Kenneth Bryan (now MP for George Town Central) as co-host with Woody DaCosta, who went on to host the show, largely alone but with the occasional guest co-host.
According to the show’s Facebook page, Quappe will be back on Tuesday morning with Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee as her first guest.
The Compass is also believed to be reshuffling a number of members of staff at the paper and adding to the team after a number of people were sacked.
Caroline James, a British news reporter who came to Cayman from Sky News in the UK to work at Cayman 27 and ended up at GIS when the television station was closed down, is understood to have been appointed as the news editor. Meanwhile, CNS understands that the former editor, Norma Connolly, one of the paper’s longest members of the editorial team, is returning to the role of reporter.
In response to CNS queries, the Compass confirmed some of the changes and said in a press release that James would be joining, pending her work permit approval. OfReg approved the sale of the radio broadcasting company at the end of December, which the publisher, Kathleen Capetta, said would allow the media company to reach even more people through the Hurley’s brand.
“The expanded product line allows us to create unique impactful multi-media campaigns for our clients,” she said.
The company transition, she added, will take place over the coming month and will see the Hurley’s Media office, including the radio stations, relocate from Camana Bay to the Compass Centre on Shedden Road.
Category: Art & Entertainment, Business, Local News, Media
Barrie is horrible as a host and does not prepare or understand the topics and real issues. An out of touch American pretending to understand or respect Caymanians and local issues will be exposed.
CNS: Barrie is Caymanian. I think all Caymanians know that.
Funny I just noticed that Dr. Lee will be her first guest tomorrow. Why as he afraid to come on while Woody was there? Was Dr. Lee afraid that he may be asked some hard questions?
Will Barrie allow the public to question him tomorrow or will it be like the Port meetings and Radio Cayman where the callers are screened?
Will anyone be ask able to ask him about the Doctors Express muck up
I think not..There is no thick skin on any of these politicians or their lackeys.
Wont be listening with BQ as the host.
Good, woody was already starting his political campaign for election, he was getting very tiring to listen to, very one sided in his views, not something that you would want in a talk show host if your a neutral organization, , history has shown us what goes wrong with talk show host that end up being voted in to government, I will say no more.
They should have just cancelled crosstalk and actually played some music in the mornings
Kathleen Capetta…whoever she is…I couldn’t even understand the quote that she gave at the end of that article. Just a jumble of meaningless words. Any chance anyone is going to say something sensible? No, I suppose not.
Frankly I don’t find Barrie entertaining aka boring, and Woody talks too much, often repeating himself so much that he loses all but the most ardent and listeners who call almost daily.
How anyone could refer to Woody as “brilliant” is beyond me!
I’d stopped listening to the show for quite some time and don’t see a return.
Crosstalk listeners are just Marl Road followers who can’t read.
Rooster just lost a listener. Barrie go back to doing what you are good at.
Wait, thought you all said Dart owned both of them?
If you spend more time tearing down your own people than bigging them up then you are the problem.
I applaud this decision. Long time coming.
Another voice silenced..yes long time coming. The Government monitored and cringed every morning when he got on radio for fear that he told the truth about any of them..
Cayman is losing its right to free speech very quickly..
Believe me you will not ever hear Barrie call the government out.
This is music to the people’s ears. Liquid sunshine even!
How many days until Woody declares his next failed run for office?
The CIG CRITICS will HELP him now!
I will miss you, Woody. I can’t wait to see what new greener pasture you move onto next!!! You’re brilliant,, Woody. The Compass are idiots.
I have no interest in listening anymore to the show with Ms Quappe, as I find her completely off putting.
I hope the new work permit is not approved for Ms James. There are lots of talented Caymanians who can do the job…. heck, one was just turfed for no good reason, for a foreigner who isn’t even in Cayman.
Deny the work permit.
Nepotism at its finest. 🤮 Barrie’s brother is the owner of Compass.
“Compass Media is owned by James Bergstrom, a well-known and highly respected local lawyer. James is Caymanian and grew up in the district of East End. As the proprietor of the Cayman Compass, it is important to James and his wife Laura Aull that the Cayman Islands has a responsible and respected daily newspaper at the heart of the community.”
It’s his company isn’t it. He can exercise nepotism if he wants.
This is probably the worse decision the Compass has made since purchasing Hurley’s Media.
Barrie has failed on many occasions both on TV and radio to gain traction with her audiences on the many shows she has anchored. It is impossible for her to ask the hard questions and this will turn in to another watered down politically correct talk show.
The decision to move Woody is obviously a political one and just in time to silence the media before the upcoming elections. Remember a big part of the Compass’ income and portfolio is the current government and they are protecting their interests.
Whilst I cannot fault the owners for protecting their precious income but by doing so they will lose a large portion of their listeners and ultimately their sponsors and advertisers.
Already on Facebook, people are unfollowing, printing and posting they have done so in protest. There is also a lot of chatter about boycotting not only Crosstalk but Rooster itself. I can’t see many of the Advertisers hanging on for a show that will based on a host with a very poor track record and a show that is sure to have very seriously low ratings.
Woody was a brilliant host. what a huge shame. so sorry to hear this news.no reason to tune in any more …
Sometimes Woody would get on my nerves…a lot of unnecessary words, but truth be told, I thought he was on vacation and was really starting to miss him. Unfortunately, the Brac only receives 2 stations and I will be missing Crosstalk on my drive to work. Was glad when Barry left before.
7:37 sometimes? Are you joking!! He kept forgetting he was not the guest.
Love Barrie – good luck!