Public urged, but not helped, to recycle e-waste

George Town landfill (file photo)

(CNS): Government officials are blaming the public for an increase in mixed waste going to the dump, which sparked two small fires there this week. Officials said that people are not separating electronics and batteries and urged them to stop mixing these items in general garbage. But unlike the recycling depots for cardboard, paper, aluminum, glass and some plastics provided at supermarkets, electronics and larger lithium batteries must be taken by members of the public to the dump.

The two separate fires, which were both likely caused by electronic waste igniting as it was compacted on the dump, were dealt with through the combined effort of the Department of Environmental Health and the Cayman Islands Fire Service.

Chief Fire Officer Paul Walker said staff at the dump had notified CIFS early on after they spotted the small surface fires, allowing crews to get to them before they became deep-seated.

“It is their diligence in the early notification, the fact these were small surface waste fires and not deep-seated veins of fire and the prompt deployment of CIFS resources and firefighting equipment that has prevented further fire spread and limited the impact of these two small fires on surrounding residents and businesses,” said Walker. “The minor excavations and damping down was precautionary and aims to reduce the chance of re-ignition from any unseen hot-spots.”

But preventing electronic fires in future may require a more concerted effort by the ministry responsible for the dump. At present, with the exception of recycling tubes at some supermarkets for small household batteries, there is nowhere for residents to take lithium and large batteries or any electronics other than the dump.

“At a mixed waste facility, there is an ever-present risk of ignition when materials are disposed of together,” officials said in a press release, pointing to the disposal of electronic items and batteries in the general garbage causing the fires at the dump.

In addition to the significant risk of ignition when compacted, as outlined by officials, e-waste is also one of the world’s fastest growing pollution problems.

The DEH is asking residents to separate their batteries and electronics from their mixed waste but offered no new services or locations for the increasing amount of e-waste that households and businesses produce in a technology-dependent economy.

The small waste electrical recycling facility located at the George Town landfill drop-off remains the only accessible location for the public to take this type of waste.