Public urged, but not helped, to recycle e-waste
(CNS): Government officials are blaming the public for an increase in mixed waste going to the dump, which sparked two small fires there this week. Officials said that people are not separating electronics and batteries and urged them to stop mixing these items in general garbage. But unlike the recycling depots for cardboard, paper, aluminum, glass and some plastics provided at supermarkets, electronics and larger lithium batteries must be taken by members of the public to the dump.
The two separate fires, which were both likely caused by electronic waste igniting as it was compacted on the dump, were dealt with through the combined effort of the Department of Environmental Health and the Cayman Islands Fire Service.
Chief Fire Officer Paul Walker said staff at the dump had notified CIFS early on after they spotted the small surface fires, allowing crews to get to them before they became deep-seated.
“It is their diligence in the early notification, the fact these were small surface waste fires and not deep-seated veins of fire and the prompt deployment of CIFS resources and firefighting equipment that has prevented further fire spread and limited the impact of these two small fires on surrounding residents and businesses,” said Walker. “The minor excavations and damping down was precautionary and aims to reduce the chance of re-ignition from any unseen hot-spots.”
But preventing electronic fires in future may require a more concerted effort by the ministry responsible for the dump. At present, with the exception of recycling tubes at some supermarkets for small household batteries, there is nowhere for residents to take lithium and large batteries or any electronics other than the dump.
“At a mixed waste facility, there is an ever-present risk of ignition when materials are disposed of together,” officials said in a press release, pointing to the disposal of electronic items and batteries in the general garbage causing the fires at the dump.
In addition to the significant risk of ignition when compacted, as outlined by officials, e-waste is also one of the world’s fastest growing pollution problems.
The DEH is asking residents to separate their batteries and electronics from their mixed waste but offered no new services or locations for the increasing amount of e-waste that households and businesses produce in a technology-dependent economy.
The small waste electrical recycling facility located at the George Town landfill drop-off remains the only accessible location for the public to take this type of waste.
Category: environmental health, Health
If the Minster in charge of the Dump put as much effort into fixing the issues that are highlighted in the last 40yrs of Consultant Reports that are conveniently ignored or overlooked every 4 yrs; as he did with his amazing linguistics then we might……
Never mind.
I do recycle my batteries.
I have a bag in my closet of my old electronics. A broken Motorola phone. A laptop from pre-2005. An abundance of chargers. I don’t know what to do with this.
I called DEH who said to take it to the dump. I contacted a few recycling companies who don’t want to take it, they said they don’t do that.
It’s earmarked for me to take to the US for recycling, if that ever happens. However, I’m a bit worried I will look like a terrorist with an abundance of unworking electronics and wires.
Comprehensive public education campaign on solid waste is required. Not just in schools, all media needs to be engaged and on board. This is an impossible situation to avoid without wholesale public buy in. The same goes for segregation of household waste for curb side pickup. The majority of people in Cayman simply don’t see what benefits and impacts it has on them, so will either need to be receptive to education or incentivised to do the right thing.
For decades there have been palettes laid out for batteries, and bins for electronics, appliances and dirty oils at the entrance to the dump. One wouldn’t know unless they’d made the drive, and seen these firsthand.
Perhaps this continues to be a mystery to so many because the DEH expends zero effort in education/retraining public behaviors and managing their garbage sorting expectations?
DEH should put large QR code stickers on all DEH dumpsters, which link to a comprehensive website that is regularly updated.
That site could have: the locations for all public paper/plastic/alum/glass recycling deposits (to reduce the problematic landfill inputs); the definition of hazardous waste, where to deposit; abandoned vehicle and appliance collection protocol/dates; Christmas Tree recycling locations; tire disposal; where to report illegal fly-tipping; penalties for littering; hours of operation for commercial drop offs and fee structure; contact names, numbers, responsible Chief Officer and Minister info, etc, etc.
Managing public waste competently shouldn’t be a guessing game, especially when the cost of mismanagement continues to be dangerous fires, noxious community air contamination, and the future knock-on health costs to those chronically exposed, due to avoidable ineptitude.
The fact is people are going to continue to place batteries in their garbage cans They are not going to go to the dump to dispose of them. What is so hard to provide a easy place to dispose of them.
Supermarkets could just install receptacles for used batteries. Of course, Fire Marshall should evaluate fire hazard.
When we will have road side collections for recyclables with colour bins. Government is way out of touch with real world.
Fixing the dump is the slowest moving project on the planet.
You mean it is actually moving?
Yawn, fix the damn dump Joey.